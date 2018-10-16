Hungry? You can lock down free Taco Bell during the World Series

You don't have win the World Series to feel like a champ. For the seventh year, Taco Bell is launching its Steal a Base, Steal a Taco promotion.

It requires little effort from you, dear reader — and involves free food. Interested?

How this Steal a Base, Steal a Taco promotion works

It’s simple. The World Series begins on October 23 and will last, at minimum, until October 27. At most, it will go to Game Seven on October 31.

All you have to do is wait for a base to be stolen. When one is — whether it’s during Game One or thereafter — you’re guaranteed a crunchy-delicious, Doritos Locos Taco free of charge. How’s that for a Taco Bell promotion?

As the company advertises, "If someone steals a base in the 2018 World Series, they'll also steal a free Doritos Locos Tacos for everyone in America."

Stop by participating Taco Bell locations on Thursday, November 1 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time for your free taco, while supplies last. You can also redeem your free taco online or through the Taco Bell app and pick it up that day. Guests are limited to one free taco.

Metro has contacted Taco Bell to clarify if customers can choose which Doritos Locos Taco they receive for free — AKA, Nacho Cheese, Fiery or Cool Ranch. Customization is an important factor to know about.

For addition information, click through totacobell.com/stealataco.

"We’ve created a fun tradition for our fans with Taco Bell and the 'Steal a Base, Steal a Taco' promotion," Noah Garden, MLB Executive Vice President of Commerce, said in a Steal a Base, Steal a Taco news release. "It makes for a unique moment every year during the World Series and certainly the fans will have their eyes on the first stolen base of the Fall Classic."

Past players who’ve been the first to steal a base during the World Series and instigated this Steal a Base, Steal a Taco promotion include Cameron Maybin for the Houston Astros (2017), Lorenzo Cain for the Kansas City Royals (2015) and Jason Bartlett for the Tampa Bay Rays (2008). They're called "Taco Heroes" — and for good reason. The earliest of the six total "Heroes" to trigger free tacos and subsequently earn his place on the "Taco Hall Of Fame" was Jacoby Ellsbury for the Boston Red Sox (2007).

More Steal A Base, Steal A Taco deals

This Taco Bell promotion will also include limited-edition Steal a Base, Steal a Taco baseball caps, available for purchase on Taco Bell’s Taco Shop website.

In addition, the American chain is offering exclusive Topps trading cards to commemorate the "Taco Heroes" who’ve initiated this Steal a Base, Steal a Taco deal.

According to Taco Bell, these Topps cards will be available in local restaurants around the ballparks hosting the World Series, beginning on October 23. They will also be included in any cap purchase, until supplies last.

The company states, "The Topps cards pack will include six Taco Hero cards each with their own exclusive imagery and stats with a seventh Topps Now card ready to be collected from Topps.com 24 hours after the base is stolen."

"Every year, we’re overwhelmed with the excitement from our fans when combining America’s favorite pastime with America’s favorite tacos," Marisa Thalberg, Global Chief Brand Officer for Taco Bell, said. "Now, we’re knocking that out of the park by introducing even more ways for our fans to experience and commemorate the Taco Hero."

Whether you call it the World Series, Fall Classic or just some game where players hit a ball with a wooden bat really far, Taco Bell has given you another reason to watch this year.