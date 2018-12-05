Your Subway sandwich can now be made with cheesy garlic bread

For the first time ever, Subway bread is getting an indulgent, cheesy twist. The restaurant chain just introduced Ultimate Cheesy Garlic Bread to its menu.

According to a press release sent to Metro, this "features a garlic butter spread made with real butter and roasted garlic, melted parmesan and shredded mozzarella cheese that create gooey, bubbling perfection."

Bubbling perfection? How can we get the new Subway bread?

The new garlic Subway bread is available in footlong and six-inch sizes at participating U.S. locations now (December 5) through February 27.

In celebration of this launch, Subway is pairing two of its classic sandwiches, Meatball Marina and Spicy Italian, with the Ultimate Cheesy Garlic Bread. So, by ordering these subs, you'll get to taste the new Subway bread for no extra cost.

The upgraded meatball sub, now dubbed the Ultimate Meatball Marina, is described on the Subway website as being "drenched in marinara sauce and made with our New Ultimate Cheesy Garlic Bread. Yeah, you heard that right."

The Ultimate Spicy Italian is "a combo of pepperoni, Genoa salami, and our New Ultimate Cheesy Garlic Bread."

In a statement, VP of Global Brand & Innovation Len Van Popering said, "Pairing two of our most iconic sandwiches with arguably the most delicious cheesy garlic bread ever served delivers a flavor experience unlike anything in the market today."

A representative tells Metro that customers can still request this new Subway bread for other sandwiches, but there may be a small fee.

"The Ultimate Cheesy Garlic Bread can be ordered with any sandwich!" she says, clarifying that it will be considered an "Extra" for anything other than the Meatball Marinara and Spicy Italian, "so additional charges may apply."

"Also, because every Subway restaurant is independently owned and operated, the additional cost may vary," she continues.

Get this bread while you can through the end of February.

"I would be that person to request the cheesy garlic bread alone and some kind of marinara sauce on the side," a fellow Metro staffer says, stating what we're all thinking (though I'd check with your local store about whether or not that's doable).

In September, Subway announced that restaurants would no longer be required to offer the famous $5 footlong deal. Come next year, they'll cost $6. The horror.

You know what makes this news better? Cheesy garlic bread.