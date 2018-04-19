Summer Frosé is an actual thing, and it's here!

Jeni’s Frosé Sorbet
With just one scoop, okay maybe two scoops; you can have the zests of fruity pink sangria dancing on your taste buds all season long.
shop.jenis.com, $12
North Coast Reserve Sparkling Rosé
Whatever you do, you won’t want to arrive at any upcoming summertime socials empty-handed. Before going, chill a bottle of North Coast Reserve Sparkling Rosé and the other party goers will thank you.
www.onehopewine.com, $40
Baby Frosé Bears
Biting into these peachy pink rosé infused gummy bears is a sure sign warmer days by the bay are on the way. Before eating, chill the bears in the fridge and Voilà! You’ll have baby frosé bears!
www.sugarfina.com, $8.50
Frosé Rosé Ice PopsiclesFrosé rosé squeezable popsicles will quickly become one of the summer’s favorite snacks. The pops’ pink and white stripe wrapper is just as cute as the youthful essence of the frozen treat.
www.ocado.com, $6
Fruity Ice Trays
The secret to keeping your wine of choice chilled (aka rosé) is to freeze a portion of it as ice cubes to later refresh those depleting glasses. Here’s an idea, why not make your frosé cubes in the shape of pineapples and watermelon slices?
www.sunnylife.com, $20
Frosé BlenderWhipping up a batch of frosé is a pretty simple concept — rosé, ice, and whatever fruity extras you wish to add. Before mixing anything, this rosé hue smeg blender will become your new blending bestie.
www.bedbathandbeyond.com, $250
Frosé Pops
Aside from a frosty glass, frosé tastes better on a stick. Making your own frosé pops is easier than you think. The best part about having your own Quick Pop Maker is that you’ll never run out of stock.
www.zokuhome.com, $50
Rosé Chocolate Bar
What pairs well with a chilled pink pick-me-up? Rosé flavored chocolate of course! Whether you take one bite and then a sip or decide to polish off the bottle and entire candy bar it’s going to be good. Plus, this chocolate bar is gluten-free.
www.compartes.com, $10
Frosé Drinkware
Naturally, frosé is better enjoyed when drinking from a sparkly glass. This super fun (and glittery) drinkware bundle will have you enjoying one glass of frosé after the next. Cheers!
www.bando.com, $48
Rosé Bottle Pool Float
Last, but not least, floating into the sunset on a pink inflatable drink float while yes, enjoying your frozen millennial pink cocktail is just one of summer’s many perks!
www.urbanoutfitters.com, $28