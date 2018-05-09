All the places teachers can get deals on food this week

Teacher Appreciation Day was Tuesday, May 8, but the ode to our country's educators isn’t over yet — it lasts all week! Students (or parents of students): if you’re looking for last-minute gift ideas, check out Metro’s guide. And teachers: you’ll want to take note of these food deals for Teacher Appreciation Week 2018.

There are a handful of places offering discounted or free grub during the school week — because filling the nation’s heads with knowledge most definitely makes you hungry and worthy of these offerings.

Teacher Appreciation Week 2018 food deals

We hope teachers took advantage of the BOGO Chipotle deal on Tuesday. If not, some vendors have extended their deals all week long to honor educators nationwide. So, for Teacher Appreciation Week 2018, here’s what we could find.

Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grill: Monday though Friday, with a valid ID, teachers get their first drink for free at this Florida chain.

Bruegger’s Bagels: This bagel shop, with locations in New York, Connecticut and select places across the country, is offering 20 percent off catering this week. Students can also even get a free sandwich if they buy their teacher a $25 gift card.

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: With a valid faculty ID, teachers can receive any small beverage for $1 Monday through Friday at participating locations.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Monday through Friday, Grimaldi’s is offering teachers 15 percent off dine-in and take-out orders. According to USA TODAY, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut locations are not participating in this deal. Through May 11, you can also nominate a teacher to receive a free pizza party. You must be 18 or older to fill out the nomination form.

Jon Smith Subs: Monday through Friday at participating locations, teachers who come with a valid ID and purchase a 12-inch sub will receive a coupon for a free six-inch sub to use in the future. Most of these shops are located in Florida.

Teacher Appreciation Week is next week, May 7-11. As a thank you, teachers who buy a full size sub will receive a coupon to come back and try a regular 6 inch sub for free. *Valid with school ID at participating locations. #teacherappreciationweek #thankateacher pic.twitter.com/cshO9wVlHW — Jon Smith Subs (@JonSmithSubs) May 1, 2018

Metro Diner: Teachers get 20 percent off their meal at Metro Diner Monday through Friday.

Ditch the red apples!

From May 7th-13th all teachers get 20% off at Metro Diner.

Thank you for all you do to keep educating our society. 😊📚 pic.twitter.com/KczIrbdnC0 — Metro Diner (@MetroDiner) May 7, 2018

Piada Italian Street Food: Teachers get BOGO (buy-one-get-one) entrees Monday through Friday when they show a valid faculty ID at Piada Italian Street Food locations.

Pollo Tropical: Through Saturday, teachers (and nurses) will receive 25 percent off their purchase when they show a valid ID. Use code 651 at checkout.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Teachers who show a faculty ID will get a free fountain drink or cookie when they purchase a salad or sandwich. This deal lasts through Friday.

To find out if your favorite local shop is following suit, give them a call — or stop by on your way to school. But know this: we appreciate you this week and every one thereafter!