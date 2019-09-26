National Coffee Day: It’s all about the beans for American coffee drinkers

National Coffee Day is right around the corner, so what better time to explore American’s drinking habits? Peet’s Coffee did a study with OnePoll survey to celebrate the caffeinated beverage.

Peet's polled 2,000 respondents for the survey, and 83 percent of respondents self-identified as coffee connoisseurs. Most respondents of the study were millennials or members of Gen Z or Gen X. Respondents who took this poll were between 18 and 54 years old.

The survey showed that when it comes to choosing the beans, the No. 1 priority for coffee lovers is the freshness of the beans, followed by the caffeine content. The third thing coffee connoisseurs look for when it comes to choosing the beans is flavor profile.

Another important bean aspect for coffee fans is their origin. The coffee regions that topped America's list include Colombia, Brazil, Costa Rica, Ethiopia, Guatemala and Hawaii. Although these are the favorites of Americans, well over 50 countries around the world produce coffee.

This study also showed that 86 percent of coffee connoisseurs are likely to take the time to research whether the beans they are purchasing are ethically grown and sourced. They are also likely to inspect whether the brand meets sustainability and environmental standards.

In case you were curious about where Americans get their cup of joe in the morning, another study done by Yelp shows that the No. 1 most searched-for chain in America has been Starbucks since 2014.