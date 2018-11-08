10 major restaurants giving military members free food for Veterans Day

Veterans Day falls on November 11 every year. It's a chance to recognize those who've fought for our country and their families that have sacrificed so much. Veterans Day 2018 takes place this Sunday and will, therefore, be observed the following day on November 12.

In honor of this national holiday, many popular food and restaurant chains across the nation are offering free or discounted meals to military members.

It makes sense. If these people risked their lives to protect this country, the least we can do is provide them with sustenance free of charge.

As Alexander Hamilton once said, "There is a certain enthusiasm in liberty, that makes human nature rise above itself, in acts of bravery and heroism."

Veterans Day 2018 deals

Active deployed military personnel and veterans can enjoy the following Veterans Day free food or discount promos.

Applebee's

Veterans and active military members can get a free Applebee's meal on Veterans Day 2018.

We want to thank the neighborhood heroes who proudly serve our country. Join us this Sunday, Veterans Day, Nov. 11th, as we serve free meals to veterans and active duty military. #MillionMeals4Heroes pic.twitter.com/B7rd0xaslL — Applebee's (@Applebees) November 7, 2018

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings is bringing back its Wings for Heroes deal. With a valid ID, this entails the following: one small order of Traditional or Boneless Wings and a side of fries for free.

California Pizza Kitchen

On Veterans Day 2018, active duty military personnel and veterans get to dine at California Pizza Kitchen for free. Chose one entree from the chain's Veterans Day menu that includes pizza, salad and pasta. The company encourages you to come in uniform (or bring proof of service).

Veterans & active military, let us serve YOU. Come to CPK on #VeteransDay (11/11) and enjoy a free entrée from our special menu. — CPK (@calpizzakitchen) November 2, 2018

A spokesperson confirms that military personnel will also receive a BOGO card to use on pizza, pasta, or salad during a return visit from November 12 through November 18, while supplies last.

CiCis Pizza

On Veterans Day, the buffet at CiCis Pizza will be free of charge for all veterans and active military members with a valid ID, PEOPLE reports.

Chipotle

On Veterans Day 2018, November 11, Chipotle will have a special buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) order lasting all day long. This deal applies to active duty members, veterans and military families.

You must bring an ID, and the offer is valid on all burritos, bowls, salads and taco orders, according to a company news release.

Dunkin'

Dunkin' is offering veterans and active duty members a free donut of their choosing, as confirmed by a spokesperson, on Sunday, November 11. Get yours in stores (it isn't available through the mobile app).

In addition, if you want to surprise a military member deployed overseas with a shipment of Dunkin' coffee, you can submit this member's name on Dunkin's Military Coffee Request page, and the company may choose that person in honor of Veterans Day 2018.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral will be hosting a Military Appreciation Night on Monday, November 12 for "any person who has served in the U.S. Military." It will entail a free dinner from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

According to the company, this free dinner does not apply to family members or friends, though they're "welcome" as well. There are no take-out meals.

Red Lobster

On November 11 (Veterans Day 2018) and November 12 (the day its observed) Red Lobster is offering veterans, active duty members and those in the Reserve a free appetizer or dessert from a special Veterans Day menu. Just bring a valid military ID.

Red Robin

With proof of service, veterans and active military members can get one free Red's Tavern Double Burger and bottomless steak fries on Veterans Day, November 11, this year.

Starbucks

On Veterans Day 2018, the following people can receive a free Tall Brewed Coffee at participating Starbucks stores: veterans, active duty service members and military spouses. There's a limit of one free beverage per person.

Thread: In honor of #VeteransDay on Sunday, we're taking a moment to recognize a veteran and celebrate a friend. 💚 pic.twitter.com/VPJz8rq8EE — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) November 8, 2018

Thank you for your service!