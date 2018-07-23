Starbucks combined two things most of us love when they created their Happy Hour promotion: coffee and drink discounts. The standard happy hour might get you buzzed in a completely different way, but the two have deals in common if not the exact drinks. But when is happy hour for Starbucks? Unfortunately, if you assume it’s the same as regular bar happy hours, you’re missing out on some prime coffee-sipping time.

You might not be able to get a pitcher of cold brew — Starbucks, get on that — but the coffee chain’s drink deals are nothing to scoff at. They’ve offered 50% off a wide range of drinks so everyone can find something they love for a steal. Some weeks fans of the sweeter side can get Frappuccinos half off, while other days keep things stronger with deals on espresso drinks.

Unlike the corner pub where you like to unwind after work, though, Starbucks Happy Hour has a list. It’s nothing formal and there’s no dress code, but you will have to get your name on the list in order to save some cash on your cappuccino. There are two easy ways to get involved, each of which will only take you a couple minutes to complete, and we’ve broken them down step-by-step in our complete guide to Starbucks Happy Hour.

As we mentioned, your go-to watering hole and the bean brewer also differ on hours for their drinks deals. So, when is happy hour for Starbucks? Here’s when you should slip out of the office.

When is happy hour for Starbucks?

So, when is happy hour for Starbucks, anyway? Starbucks is more generous with their deals than that dingy bar. They offer longer hours so you can enjoy your drink as either a mid-afternoon break from the office grind, or a reward for making it through to those sweet after-work hours. Starbucks Happy Hour starts at 3pm on the day the company selects each week, and you’ll be able to order up some savings until your nearest location closes.