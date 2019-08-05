Fall’s hottest cocktail is the Whiskey Sour

The Whiskey Sour is fall’s hottest drink. The classic cocktail is expected to become a front-runner in cocktail trends this autumn. Although the rise of Whiskey Sours has been slow, it’s expected to hit its peak come fall. However, you don't have to wait until autumn to celebrate this cocktail, because National Whiskey Sour Day is right around the corner, on August 25.

The classic cocktail usually features Whiskey, lemon juice, simple syrup and often bitters and egg whites. This cocktail is simple to make and approachable for all whiskey lovers, whether you’re a seasoned connoisseur or someone just wanting to try something new.

I spoke with “ET” Tecosky, a well-known bartender and Jack Daniel’s ambassador all about the return and rise of Whiskey Sour. Tecosky credits the interest in whiskey to it being such a bold flavor profile and said “I think people are moving towards flavor, and whiskey because of the way it’s made and aged, there a lot of inherent flavor in whiskey and people are starting to enjoy that more then maybe in the past they were looking for more subtle, less flavor from the spirit and more flavor from the ingredients…”

Additionally, he said, “I think whiskey production has gotten a lot better I think the knowledge of whiskey has gotten better, and whiskey cocktails have gotten better, so it’s really becoming more of an everyone drink.”

Whiskey 'a men's drink'? Nah...

I have a bit of an odd history with whiskey. A while back, I went on a date with a gentleman, and we were discussing drinks, and he told me he was a fan of whiskey. As a response, I told him that I was intimidated by whiskey because the flavor profile was a little much for me and that I preferred other drinks, and almost instantly he said that it was because "whiskey was men's drink" and that's why I didn't like it. I don't remember the guy's name, but I'll never forget that moment.

As I explained to my whiskey story to ET, he firstly encouraged me not to see whatshisface again (I didn't) and told me that the best way to try drinking whiskey was through a Whiskey Sour, featuring Gentleman Jack. He told me that a Whiskey Sour is a great way to sample whiskey because it's an approachable cocktail and plays well with other ingredients, plus it easy to put together.

Tecosky added that Gentleman Jack is great for someone looking to get into whiskey because of its flavor and processing it. Gentleman Jack is doubled charcoal mellowed, which helps smooth the flavor. The taste of Gentleman Jack is described as oak flavor with notes of caramel and vanilla, which pairs well with countless ingredients.

“You can have it in basic form or elevate with egg whites and bitters or even take it to another level and start adding other ingredients because it’s such a strong base that it can really allow for more fun and playful things.” Tecosky said

Although this cocktail is classic, it’s getting its own modern makeover by playing around with some unique ingredients. Currently, throughout the industry, creating a vegan version of this drink has become increasingly popular. Another interesting take is the addition of corn to bring out the flavors of the whiskey.

When it comes to making a Whiskey Sour, it’s a simple process, and Tecosky said the key when creating it a Whiskey Sour is balance. He told Metro that, “Balance, usually the rule of thumb is whatever citrus you add, equal the sugar and start there.” Starting in the middle gives you a baseline.” From the middle, you can go tart or sweet depending on the taster’s preferences.

To make your own Whiskey Sour, you can check out Jack Daniel’s recipe at jackdaniels.com.