These Are the World’s 100 Best Restaurants for 2018

A group of over 1,000 chefs, food writers and restaurateurs have named the World's 100 Best Restaurants for 2018 — but not without controversy.

Massimo Bottura is an art-loving philanthropist — and also the world's best chef once again at Osteria Francescana.

Italy is back on top as the home of the world’s best restaurant.

After topping the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list last year, Eleven Madison Park in New York dropped to No. 4. The new epoch of the culinary world is Osteria Francescana in northern Italy's Emilia-Romagna region, run by revered master chef Massimo Bottura, which topped the list in 2016 and was No. 2 in 2017.

Meanwhile, one New York City restaurant’s star is continuing to rise: Cosme went from 40th to 25th on this year’s list. That incredible corn husk meringue by Enrique Olvera and Daniela Soto-Innes is about to be a lot harder to get.

Overall, Spain and the U.S. tied for the most restaurants on the list with 13 each. Despite claiming the top spot, Italy only racked up four entries.

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants — that’s the organization’s name, though their annual list actually runs to 100 — are chosen by over 1,000 chefs, food journalists and restaurateurs across 25 regions. Each member receives 10 votes, with four of them required to be for restaurants outside of their region.

This, as you can imagine, doesn’t help much to introduce variety into the list. Only eight new restaurants cracked the rankings in 2018, while the organization has been criticized for being too white, too Euro-centric and too male.

Other restaurant-ranking organizations like the James Beard Foundation have changed their voting system to introduce ethics as one of the criteria that restaurants must meet in the wake of the #MeToo harassment scandals that have toppled star chefs including Mario Batali and John Besh.

Here’s the full list of the 100 Best Restaurants in the World for 2018:

1. Osteria Francescana (Modena, Italy)

2. El Cellar de Can Roca (Girona, Spain)

3. Mirazur (Menton, France)

4. Eleven Madison Park (New York City)

5. Gaggan (Bangkok, Thailand)

6. Central (Lima, Peru)

7. Maido (Lima, Peru)

8. Arpège (Paris, France)

9. Mugaritz (San Sebastian, Spain)

10. Asador Extebarri (Axpe, Spain)

11. Quintonil (Mexico City, Mexico)

12. Blue Hill at Stone Barns (Pocantico Hills, New York)

13. Pujol (Mexico City, Mexico)

14. Steirereck (Vienna, Austria)

15. White Rabbit (Moscow, Russia)

16. Piazza Duomo (Alba, Italy)

17. Den (Tokyo, Japan)

18. Disfrutar (Barcelona, Spain)

19. Geranium (Copenhagen, Denmark)

20. Attica (Melbourne, Australia)

21. Alain Ducasse au Plaza Athénée (Paris, France)

22. Narisawa (Tokyo, Japan)

23. Le Calandre (Rubano, Italy)

24. Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet (Shanghai, China)

25. Cosme (New York City)

26. Le Bernadin (New York City)

27. Boragó (Santiago, Chile)

28. Odette (Singapore)

29. Alléno Paris au Pavillon Ledoyen (Paris, France)

30. D.O.M. (São Paulo, Brazil)

31. Arzak (San Sebastian, Spain)

32. Tickets (Barcelona, Spain)

33.The Clove Club (London)

34. Alinea (Chicago)

35. Maaemo (Oslo, Norway)

36. Reale (Castel Di Sangro, Italy)

37. Restaurant Tim Raue (Berlin, Germany)

38. Lyle's, (London)

39. Astrid y Gaston (Lima, Peru)

40. Septime (Paris, France)

41. Nihonryori RyuGin (Tokyo, Japan)

42. The Ledbury, (London)

43. Azurmendi (Larrabetzu, Spain)

44. Mikla (Istanbul, Turkey)

45. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal (London)

46. Saison (San Francisco)

47. Schloss Schauenstein (Fürstenau, Switzerland)

48. Hiša Franko (Kobarid, Slovenia)

49. nahm (Bangkok, Thailand)

50. The Test Kitchen (Cape Town, South Africa)

51. De Librije (Zwolle, Netherlands)

52. L'Astrance (Paris, France)

53. Benu (San Francisco)

54. Sühring (Bangkok, Thailand)

55. Don Julio (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

56. Amber (Hong Kong, China)

57. Nerua (Bilbao, Spain)

58. Brae (Birregurra, Australia)

59. Florilège (Tokyo, Japan)

60. Tegui (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

61. Burnt Ends (Singapore)

62. Momofuku Ko (New York City)

63. Hof Van Cleve (Kruishoutem, Belgium)

64. Sud777 (Mexico City, Mexico)

65. Frantzén (Stockholm, Sweden)

66. Vendôme (Bergisch Gladbach, Germany)

67. Fäviken (Järpen, Sweden)

68. Quique Dacosta (Denia, Spain)

69. Chef's Table At Brooklyn Fare (New York City)

70. Selfie (Moscow, Russia)

71. Relae (Copenhagen, Denmark)

72. Twins Garden (Moscow, Russia)

73. Aqua (Wolfsburg, Germany)

74. The Fat Duck (Bray, UK)

75. Belcanto (Lisbon, Portugal)

76. Martin Berasategui (Lasarte-Oria, Spain)

77. Elkano (Getaria, Spain)

78. Mingles (Seoul, Korea)

79. A Casa do Porco (São Paulo, Brazil)

80. Lung King Heen (Hong Kong, China)

81. Per Se (New York City)

82. Hedone (London)

83. Estela (New York City)

84. St John (London)

85. Le Coucou (New York City)

86. The French Laundry (Yountville, California)

87. Maní (São Paulo, Brazil)

88. Nobelhart & Schmutzig (Berlin, Germany)

89. The Jane (Antwerp, Belgium)

90. Indian Accent (New Delhi, India)

91. SingleThread (Healdsburg, California)

92. L'Effervescence (Tokyo, Japan)

93. 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo Bombana (Hong Kong, China)

94. Alo (Toronto, Canada)

95. Enigma (Barcelona, Spain)

96. Diverxo (Madrid, Spain)

97. Atelier (Munich, Germany)

98. 108 (Copenhagen, Denmark)

99. Leo (Bogotá, Colombia)

100. Lasai (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)