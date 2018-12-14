They plan vacations around restaurant reservations. They refer to famous chefs they’ve never met by their first names. And they may have even used the word “mouthfeel” once or twice without irony. They’re the food lover on your holiday shopping list, and we’ve got gifts to satisfy their rarified appetites. Check out our foodie gift guide for 2018.

Foodie gift guide: 7 gifts for the food lover on your list

Classic Cowgirl Collection

Your dairy-loving giftee many not have made it out to Petaluma, CA, to visit Cowgirl Creamery, so bring Cowgirl Creamery to them. This trio from the anointed cheese maker includes three favorites named for Golden State landmarks: the creamy Mt. Tam, the rich Devil’s Gulch and the salt-water brined Red Hawk. $70, Cowgirl Creamery

The Noma Guide to Fermentation

You know what Noma is, because your friend/family member that reads all the international restaurant rankings won’t stop telling you about it. Reward their dedication with this fermentation-minded tome penned by Rene Redzepi, chef of the Michelin-starred Danish destination. $21.15, Amazon

Holy Grail Steak Co.

If they can succinctly describe the difference between Kobe beef and regular wagyu, you’ll want to acknowledge their carnivore IQ with a cut from Holy Grail Steak Co. The sole meat merchant to be certified by the Kobe Marketing association sells wagyu of the American, Australian and Japanese varieties, plus steak flights with names like “The Holy Trinity,” and “Legends of Japan.” Prices vary, Holy Grail Steak Co.

Air Fryer XL by Cozyna

For the person on your list enamored with both fried food and gadgetry. The Air Fryer XL manages to be healthier by using 70% less oil, allowing the saved calories to be used on extra Christmas cookies. $99.99, Amazon

Where Chefs Eat

If there’s one thing they love more than giving restaurant recommendations, it’s receiving them. Pique their curiosity with the 2018 edition of Where Chefs Eat, which consulted 650 chefs to endorse 4,500 restaurants across 70 countries. $20.96, Amazon

ICO Trio

Your resident shellfish expert will be familiar with Island Creek Oysters, the Duxbury, Massachusetts-based oyster farm that appears on lists from coast-to-coast. The magic of overnight shipping will provide them with 36 oysters, evenly split between the Island Creek, Row 34 and Aunt Dotty’s varieties. $89, Island Creek Oysters

Dollar Cocktail Club

Don’t leave your cocktail-appreciating accomplices out in the cold. Gift them a subscription to Dollar Cocktail Club, a fresh initiative from the powers behind NYC’s liquor labs that will send everything needed to make one dozen of a given cocktail (save for the booze) directly to your door. $12/month, Dollar Cocktail Club