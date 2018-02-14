Need a laugh? Here are some of the funniest Valentine's Day fails of all time

Valentine’s Day is a time of love whether you're into it or not. There’s actually a complicated history behind the celebration, but we know it as a day of Hallmark cheer, endless appreciation and sweets on sweets. Or, you know, 24 hours of mourning your relationship status (and/or self-pampering because that's always a stellar idea).

There’s so much hype around the whole production that sometimes things don’t go as planned. Here are some of the funniest Valentine’s Day fails we could find. (And if you’re not in the V Day mood and need a good laugh to get through it all, this will do the trick.)

When the pizza doesn't win the prize

Papa John's wasn’t feeling the love, I guess.

A major flower mix-up

This woman’s loved one sent her roses, but she got a surprise when she opened the card (hint: she’s not Karen and he’s not Peter).

omg chances James got a bouquet of roses sent to me n they aren’t even mine😭😭 ps Karen, peter luvs u xx @InterfloraUK pic.twitter.com/RiIVOekhgA — louise (@louisem4y) February 14, 2018

In a similar (and equally as hilarious) situation, ProFlowers shipped this man's fiancée the right bouqet, but they were from her "brother."

Thanks @ProFlowers for sending my fiancé this card w/ the flowers I sent. I'm not her brother & sure didnt type the message #valentinesfail pic.twitter.com/X3DbDitlyP — Jeremy Bland (@JeremyBland16) February 14, 2017

When your date isn't what you thought it would be

One British man surprised his girlfriend with tickets to see the Red Hot Chili Peppers in Ireland, the New York Post reported. What they saw instead was a bagpipe band called, "Red Hot Chilli Pipers" (you can imagine how that went).

Still can’t believe we’ve flown over to Belfast not for the @ChiliPeppers but to see the ‘worlds best bagpipe band’ @chillipipers ... thought I’d got a rate good deal on tickets n’all. Had a nightmare pic.twitter.com/YO72amVR4I — Duncan Robb (@Dunc_Cfc) February 10, 2018

For anybody interested in what the Red Hot Chilli Pipers sound like (and for the angry “didnt happen” mob ) here’s a video from our seats x pic.twitter.com/gIoymZ3xGW — Duncan Robb (@Dunc_Cfc) February 13, 2018

Or, when last year's concert tickets were for this year

I'm guessing their 2018 tickets were put to good use today.

Oh dear. Always check the year on your ticket. #ValentinesFail pic.twitter.com/5w3HQzVIU3 — Williarmis (@Williarmis) February 14, 2017

When only one of you thinks you got a bizarre gift

She probably wouldn't include this aggressive t-shirt on a list of Valentine's Day fails. He, on the other hand...

A Valentine's Day tattoo that’s just too much

This man just really loves Brenda, OK?

I'm not sure if this guy loves Brenda or typefaces more. Either way it's a #valentinesdayfail http://t.co/nk2FIrTvEw pic.twitter.com/t7wIcVRSE0 — Tim Fisher (@fishertimj) February 14, 2014

When your cookies look like...butts

These are hearts, duh.

When a Valentine's Day card gets weird

Well isn't this, um, heartfelt...

Or, when you let yourself pick out a card drunk

I honestly wouldn’t mind getting this on Valentine's Day. It’s hilarious.

Ordered fiancées valentines card online , whilst drunk. I'm a woman of few words. #valentinesfail pic.twitter.com/PbbrZaiCuj — Vic The Bloggart (@Doodlebug1H) February 17, 2017

Potatoes.