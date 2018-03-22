This gender wage gap calculator is basic AF but gets its point across

It’s not like we don’t know there’s a gender wage gap.

The topic makes the rounds through the standard news cycle at least once a year, which is when you’ll hear everyone trot out the same figure of how much women make compared to men in terms of cents on the dollar. Many women can recite this figure in their sleep.

But then why doesn’t the gender wage gap hit close to home for everyone? Maybe it’s because cents on the dollar is an accurate metric, but not really one that speaks to how you think about your own money. Enter, the gender wage gap calculator.

Meet the gender wage gap calculator

It’s not like you need a calculator. That cents on the dollar comparison is pretty easy to put into a percentage to see how far you’re falling behind Dave in Accounting. But this gender wage gap calculator takes that step out so you can focus on something other than math: the sticker shock of just how much you could make, on average, if you were a man and not a woman.

We’ll say it again: this calculator works off of a national average for the United States. The gender pay gap differs, of course, between industry, company and position. Are you ready for these numbers? Go ahead and plug your numbers into the gender pay gap calculator below — if you really want to know.

Gender Pay Gap Calculator

If you’re more comfortable with theoretical numbers, a woman working her desk-bound duff off for $50,000 a year would take home $61,050 per year if she were a man. Ouch. The calculator even puts that into context for you if you prefer work days: If you and a man in the same position with the same qualifications start work on January 1, it’s like you (the woman making $50,000 per year) work for 66 long days, until March 8, while your male counterpart takes home cash. Double ouch.

Break through that elusive six-digit door and sign a contract for $100,000 and you’d be taking home $122,100 as a dude. Kind of puts a damper on the pay raise, huh?

Does this calculator cover all circumstances,? No, but they acknowledge that. “Yeah, I know it's a simplification,” reads text that pops up with your results, “It's just meant to make you aware that statistically, we have a problem.” Message received, loud and clear. They go on to offer tips for tipping the balance back in your favor — keep scrolling down to the end of the page to find them.

If you’re ready to reduce that gender wage gap at your workplace, use these tips for getting a bigger paycheck from the founder of She Negotiates. And remember, it’s not ruthless to ask for more money, it’s just business. After all, you’re working your butt off.