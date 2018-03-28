Watch George W. Bush's gnarly dance moves

Get down, get funky, get back up again.

Over the weekend, George W. Bush attended nephew Pierce Bush’s wedding in Colorado Springs. With the Rocky Mountains as their backdrop, the 32-year-old son of Neil Bush wed Sarahbeth Melton.

"Got to marry my best friend this weekend! I love you, Sb, and am so blessed to call you my wife!" Pierce posted to Instagram. "Thank you for lighting up my life and being such a positive force for good with everybody you meet, especially me!"

Lauren, Pierce’s sister and Bush’s niece, shared her own Instagram of the couple which read, "Beyond happy for my brother Pierce and his beautiful bride Sarahbeth who tied the knot in the majestic Rocky Mountains yesterday!"

Bush’s daughter Jenna Bush Hager also attended the wedding, PEOPLE reports.

Dancing to Dead Or Alive's "You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)" — not to be confused with Flo Rida’s 2009 hit, "Right Round" — Bush, 71, gets down.

Watch the footage below:

He does a quick series of head bangs, then goes into a move that resembles when you grab someone by the shoulders and try shaking some sense into them.

Like so:

via GIPHY

Bush, though, was most likely gearing up for a conga line.

And, if that wasn’t enough for you, here’s a nice mashup we found of the former president dancing all over the world.

The last time footage of Bush went viral was when he glumly slipped on a rain poncho during Trump's inauguration. His face = priceless.