How to play Google's hidden-text adventure game

There’s a Google hidden game that will allow users to go on a secret text adventure the next time you open Google.com in Chrome.

On occasion, the search engine company creates several Easter eggs, games, Doodles and other secret features that keeps its users engaged and entertained. The company recently celebrated its 20th anniversary by creating a special Google Doodle and a few special Easter eggs.

The Google text adventure game first discovered by someone on Reddit and it requires a series of text searches and keyboard commands to access the Google hidden game and play it.

How to play text adventure, the Google hidden game

In order to find and play Google’s latest Easter-egg game, you first need to make sure you’re using Google’s browser, Chrome. The Verge notes that it ill also work in Firefox and Microsoft Edge, however it may not be as stable. The secret Google game will not work on Safari.

Using Chrome, go to Google.com and search for the keyword term "text adventure" and hit enter.

When the search engine pulls results for "text adventure," right-click on the page and click Inspect. On a Mac computer, the shortcut for this is Cmd + Option + I. On a Windows machine, the shortcut is Ctrl + Shift + I.

Once you’re in Inspect mode, don’t be afraid of all the text on right side of your screen. In the menu, select the Console tab.

You should see text that asks, “Would you like to play a game?”

Click the space below the question and type the word “Yes” to start the text adventure.

The object of the text adventure game is to complete the word Google. Once you type “Yes” you start at G and you’ll have to use the commands "north, south, east, west, up, down, grab, why, inventory, use, help, exits, map and friends" to fill in the rest of the letters.

The text adventure Google hidden game is simple and makes you feel like you’re navigating the backend of a computer system by entering different commands.

If you’re looking to kill some time while browsing your computer at work, you may want to let Google take you on a text adventure.