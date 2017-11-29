Holiday gift guide: 5 ideas for NYC pet lovers

These pet-friendly offerings will please your favorite city cats and dogs — and their humans.

For many pet owners utterly smitten with their furry dependents, a gift for their dog or cat may as well be a gift for them. Here are five ideas, all available via NYC-based pet retailers, that will bring joy to your favorite city-dwelling animals and their humans.

A month or more of Barkbox

The monthly subscription gift box from NYC canine-centric startup Bark & Co delivers dog treats, chews and toys to puppers nationwide. Each month has a suprise theme, and we would bet December's is filled with merry toys from Santa. Gift options start at one-month ($35) and go up to a year delivery ($249).

Dog agility classes at Brooklyn Dog Training Center

Cooped up city dogs and their owners have a lot of energy to burn off. Get your pup pals some exercise and a chance to learn new tricks at one of Brooklyn Dog Training Center's dog agility classes, located in Park Slope. The owner participates, too, to guide their dog through hoops and around obstacles. Either they’ll be in the running for Westminster in no time — or at the least, they’ll have a new hobby. Prices vary.

Kitty treats at Koneko NYC

This Lower East Side Japanese cat cafe (koneko translates to “kitten”) has a shop too. Purchase a gift card online so that your cat-loving friend, after enjoying sake and gyoza while petting the adoptable cats at the cafe, can pick out a feline-themed accessory, from metal alloy kitty earrings ($14) to a Katmandu Cat Cave made out of wool felt ($79).

Winter wears and holiday accessories at Canine Styles

Cold weather’s coming, does your dog-friend need a new coat? Suit him up with a practical fleece (from $65) or pamper him with a cashmere sweater (from $165) from the shi-shi dog boutique Canine Styles (locations in Midtown, Upper East Side and Upper West Side). If you’re not looking to shell out for those prices, opt for an affordable holiday-themed accessory, like a plush dreidel ($18) or a dog antler headband ($20) for a Christmasy photoshoot.

CBD treats for cats and dogs at the Alchemist’s Kitchen

You might have heard of CBD, the non psychoactive component of cannabis that doesn't get you high, but can provide pain relief and lessen anxiety. Well, it has a similar effect on cats and dogs, too. At the Alchemist’s Kitchen in the East Village, you’ll find products from Pet Releaf, like CBD oil infused treats called Edibites (or Edibits for cats), or CBD hemp oil that you can drop right on your pet’s tongue.