Gold medalist Aly Raisman's childhood home hits the market

A gold medal worthy property is now on sale in Needham.

The childhood home of three-time Olympic gold medalist and outspoken activist Aly Raisman is back on the market in the popular Boston suburb. The house has undergone a ton of renovations courtesy of Speedwagon Partners since the Raisman family first sold the property in 2013, which is why it's now going for a hefty price of nearly $2.5 million, according to the listing by Keller Williams Realty.

Originally built in 1919, this English manor-style property is definitely fit for an Olympian, featuring a 9,060-square-foot space atop a 1.56 acre lot. The newly renovated home is aptly located at 21 Aly Raisman Way, a new road that was built off of South Street in Needham special for the property, and comes complete with a beautiful gourment kitchen that's filled with high cabinets, a large pantry and plenty of top-of-the-line appliances.

The property features a total of 14 rooms, including five bedrooms and three full bathrooms on the second floor, which also houses three fireplaces, and a secret entrance to the home office on the third floor. The master suite is particularly luxurious, as it comes with custom closets, its own fireplace as well as a spa-like bathroom.

The third floor is stacked with its own array of great features, including two home offices, a media room, a game room and a half bathroom. There's also a wet bar, plus floor-to-ceiling windows.

Other highlights of this lovely Needham home include a large family room, which looks out onto the property's landscaped grounds and athletic court, with has room available for a pool and cabana house if the new owners decide the want a place to take a dip. The basement may end up being the big draw for fans, though, as it has the gym where Raisman began her training.