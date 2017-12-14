Holiday Gift Guide: Star Wars gifts for the fans in your galaxy

Bring the galaxy far, far away into your home with these Star Wars gifts for fans of all ages.

Looking for some starship vs. starship action that’s more realistic than a video game? These durable drones look just like a TIE figher, X-wing or speeder bike, capable of laser combat with a worldwide leaderboard and stunts like barrel rolls. $129.99, bhphotovideo.com

Step inside Star Wars sets on Brendan Vacations’ 11-day self-guided tour of Ireland, where you’ll visit sites like Luke Skywalker’s private island (better known as Skellig Michael) and Malin Head, where the Millennium Falcon was built. Book by Jan. 11 and get $200 off airfare. $1,190 per person, brendanvacations.com

Those who prefer casual cosplay will love Asos’ collaboration with Disney featuring pieces like this Rey-inspired galaxy-printed dress with high front slits and metallic details. $95, asos.com

Live in the retro-future with this lamp utilizing the same cutting-edge ‘80s technology as the Rebel Alliance’s 8-bit hologram table. $49.55, amazon.com

Demolish your own version of the Death Star — albeit much more slowly — with these spherical ice molds. $12.99, superheroden.com

Want to really go deeper into the latest Star Wars film? DK Publishing’s Visual Dictionaries are a treasure trove of insights into the secrets of movie magic, how characters shape their costumes and tons more. $22.99, dk.com

PB Teen’s entire line of Star Wars home decor items will create a ~mood in any home, but we’re partial to this 100% cotton pillow cover featuring a quote by everyone’s favorite nerf-herder. $39.50, pbteen.com

Now that Star Wars is a Disney property, we’re getting tons more kids merchandise. We love Target’s entire line of Star Wars clothes for girls, especially the ones celebrating the franchise’s growing ranks of female characters. $9.99, target.com

State Bags’ classic lines and clean designs turn Darth Vader, stormtroopers and even C-3PO into stylish backpacks for all ages (this one fits a 13-inch laptop plus all your gear). For each purchase, State also donates a backpack full of school supplies to a child in need here in the U.S. $95, statebags.com

