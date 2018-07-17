IKEA alternatives with affordable furniture for small spaces

Furnishing a small apartment is a double challenge: First, finding stuff that'll fit; second, finding pieces that are affordable but don't look like they're fated to end up in a dorm dumpster. For decades, the default solution was IKEA. And although the Swedish superchain remains indispensable, you can be forgiven for wanting to mix things up a bit. Thankfully, in recent years, a bunch of other value-oriented retailers have gotten into the act. Here are some of the best IKEA alternatives where you can find furniture for small spaces.

IKEA alternatives with perfect furniture for small spaces

Rivet

Amazon's new home-decor line is an IKEA alternative that's gone high style. Inspired by mid-century-modern designs, there's stuff for every room in the house. You can get furniture for small spaces like their apartment-sized couches patterned after more expensive versions at West Elm and Room & Board starting around $699; a minimal cherrywood chest of drawers is also $699; the chrome Sputnik chandelier is $159. A number of pieces pull the double duty that smaller spaces require: One of the coolest items is a metal-and-walnut end table whose tray top slides open to reveal storage space ($149).

Amazon

The mothership site itself is worth searching for the kind of low-cost basics IKEA used to monopolize, like Baxton Studio's bookshelves ($64) and modern steel beds by Zinus ($110) — all with two-day shipping if you're a Prime member.

Target

Yes, they're making furniture for small spaces now. Target moved beyond dorm essentials with its Project 62 line, which was designed with small spaces in mind: A minimalist walnut writing desk is $109; a gray flannel apartment sofa is $349. This summer, Target also has a small-space patio section stocked with cool furniture for apartment-sized balconies. Launched last month, the clean, cool Made by Design line has organizers, bedding, dishes, towels and more, from $4 towels to $10 pillows and a $50 down-alternative box-stitch comforter.

Structube

At Canada's IKEA alternative, you can snag a three-seater leather couch in five colors for $1,300, upholstered dining chairs starting around $30; and a whisper-thin metal-and-marble coffee table for $240.

Pottery Barn

This purveyor of classic furniture had only one downside: Those overstuffed couches need space to breathe. No longer: The new PB/Apartment line has downscaled versions of Pottery Barn's seating and beds, with an emphasis on cool multifunctional furniture, like a drop-leaf dining table that folds up into a small chest of drawers that can sit against the wall ($499) and a stackable storage system ($276). That means they're officially on the list of IKEA alternatives now.