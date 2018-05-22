Kitchen remodeling tips with Home Depot

Nothing is worse than moving into a new apartment or home with a lousy kitchen. Many people will avoid putting a down payment or signing a lease they think it doesn’t cut the mustard, while many choose remodeling the to build the kitchen of their dreams. It can be done! But just keep in mind, there are a few things you should know before upgrading your kitchen. Luckily, Home Depot is here to help. Here are few helpful kitchen remodeling tips for your next home adventure…

Kitchen Remodeling - Does your kitchen have enough space for your new appliances?

You may have your eyes set on a certain sleek refrigerator or washer and dryer that would bring your kitchen into the modern era. But if you do not have the space to accompany these new units. Make sure that you thoroughly take inventory of the space available in your kitchen before attempting to install them. You could wind up cutting down your cooking wiggle room down considerably and setting off a claustrophobic reaction the next time you try to host Thanksgiving dinner.

Kitchen Remodeling - How to remove your old kitchen faucet

Much to your dismay, removing a kitchen faucet isn’t really as simple as unscrewing it from your sink and putting in the brand new one. As it turns out, there is a little bit more that goes into it than that and you should really know how to do it before you find yourself and the rest of your house covered with water.

First thing is first, you should turn off the water supply to your kitchen sink. There should be a tiny little valve next to each of the pipes running up to the faucet underneath the cabinet that houses your entire sink. Once that has been turned off, put a cloth up to the drain opening and place a bucket underneath the sink inside the cabinet so that you can catch any water that will come out as a result of the pressure being released from turning off the valve.

Next, take an adjustable wrench and wiggle the hot water and cold water lines from the sink. The nuts keeping the faucet in place will probably be stuck due to years of activity, so use some penetrating spray to wipe away the grime left behind. Once you have removed them, you are free to pull your old faucet head off of the sink and get ready to install your shiny new one.

Kitchen Remodeling - Installing kitchen cabinets the right way

Having the right amount of cabinets to hang over your kitchen counter is a great way to store all of your essentials. It definitely beats having your dishes piled up in a drying rack next to your sink. But before you install your cabinets, there are a few things you should know before drilling them into your walls.

First, you should use a stud finder to locate the studs in your walls. If your home has wooden studs, drilling into them will give more support than simply drilling your cabinets into drywall. However if you have steel studs, you will need to avoid them as they will destroy your screws. In either case, you should mark on your wall where the studs are located.

Next, you should measure the dimensions of your cabinets and mark on your wall where you would like the base and the height to be on your walls. Using a level — with a piece of wood as a guide — mark your walls with exactly where the cabinets should sit against your walls. Once you have plotted this out, you are ready to start drilling.

