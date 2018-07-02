Latest iPhone rumors: Leaked images show USB-C fast charging coming to iPhone

If true, it could mean the next iPhones will charge faster than ever before.

New iPhone rumors have emerged that might provide us with information about new features that could be coming to the next Apple iPhone, including photos that show the next iPhone will have USB-C charging.

The latest iPhone rumors were spotted on several tech blogs and show photos of what appears to be an Apple charger with a USB-C connection. If you’ve purchased a a new MacBook or MacBook Pro recently, you’ll know that’s the kind of connector used on the latest models. USB-C is capable of sending and receiving power and data at higher transfer rates than traditional USB cables and according to these newly released photos, it appears that the next batch of iPhones will have similar capabilities.

The photos appear to have originated on the website Chongdiantou.com and were spotted by Japanese blog Macotakara.jp. According to the description, the charger is rumored to be an Apple 18-watt USB-C Power Adapter said to be used for the iPhone XI, iPhone XI Plus and iPhone 9.

iPhone rumors: Leaked images of iPhone USB-C

CNET reports a close-up of the specs on one of the USB-C adapters reads A1720; 100-240V, 50/60Hz 0.45A and output 5V/3A, 9V/2A.

Tech website 9To5 Mac reports that earlier leaked images of the iPhone USB-C charger showed a slim charging adapter although the recent photos have a much wider appearance.

The recent iPhone rumors surrounding the USB-C charger suggest that new iPhones could still ship with a Lightning-to-USB-C cable or some type of adapter when the new iPhones come out.

iPhone rumors about USB-C chargers

If these latest iPhone rumors surrounding USB-C charging are true, it could drastically improve the speed iPhones charge. iPhones currently use 5 watt chargers and if the rumored USB-C charger is 18-watts, it means the next iPhones will charge faster than ever.

In addition to fast charging with USB-C, it also means that new iPhones could connect to newer MacBook and MacBook Pros without the hassle of buying an additional cable.

CNET reported that Apple hasn’t responded to a request for comment about these latest iPhone rumors. Only time will tell if USB-C charging is coming to the next iPhone.