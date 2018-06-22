When you told your friends and family that you were throwing a huge blowout party for July 4th, you weren’t messing around. And there’s only one place that caters to the needs of cookout hosts looking to go big. Even though you might occasionally stop by for just those Costco acai bowls, you know this big box store has your back when you need to get supplies for a hungry army of people. But is Costco open on July 4th, or will you need to get everything ahead of the holiday?

If you’re an avid fan of the chain, and who couldn’t be, you know that Costco was closed on Memorial Day, meaning you had to go elsewhere to stock up on burgers and beer for that other big summer cookout. You could, of course, come armed with an exhaustive list to stock up the weekend before, but the stores were closed on the actual holiday.

Unfortunately for July 4th, the holiday is on a Wednesday, so you won’t have a couple free days leading up to your get-together. So will you have to make room in your weeknight schedule to run out for supplies that may have slipped your mind, or can you head out that Wednesday?

Is Costco open on July 4th?

So, is Costco open on July 4th for those last-minute needs? Sorry, summer party planners, you’ll have to elsewhere if you realize on Independence Day that you forgot something essential. Costco Warehouses are closed on July 4th. Since July 4th is a Wednesday this year, you’ll have the standard shopping hours the prior weekend as well as Monday and Tuesday to make those final preparations if Costco is your store of choice.

And while you’re there, don’t forget to add their boozy popsicles, Slim Chillers, to your cart if you’re lucky enough to be in an area that stocks them. You’ll have to keep them clearly marked and away from the kids’ popsicles, but they’re only 100 calories a pop and don’t hold back on the vodka, so they’re worth the extra effort.