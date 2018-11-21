Thanksgiving is almost here, which means it's time to fill up on stuffing, cranberry sauce, green bean casseroles, mashed potatoes, gravy and, of course, all that turkey. But amid the feasting madness and tryptophan-induced slumber, you'll probably need a pick-me-up to keep the holiday fun going. If you love that cup of joe and can't live without it from your favorite spot, you might be wondering: Is Dunkin Donuts open on Thanksgiving? Here's what you need to know to get your caffeine fix on Turkey Day.

Is Dunkin Donuts open on Thanksgiving?

Whether you need a sweet treat like a doughnut or a munchkin, or just a hot cup of coffee to keep your energy up on Thursday since your aunt's homemade brews simply won't do, then you're probably asking yourself: Is Dunkin Donuts open on Thanksgiving?

Fans of Dunkin Donuts, or simply Dunkin as the fan-favorite brand goes by these days, are in luck. Many locations across the country will in fact be open on Thanksgiving, so you'll likely get the chance to sip on your favorite coffee or espresso drink during the Turkey Day festivities.

While most Dunkin locations will be up and running on Thanksgiving, be sure to check ahead before hitting the drive thru, as hours will vary by store. According to a Dunkin' representative, the best way to stay up to date on when and if your favorite location will be open is to check out the brand's mobile app.

"Dunkin' store hours vary by location. While many Dunkin’ locations will be open on Thanksgiving, we encourage our guests to check the Dunkin' Mobile App to confirm if their local store is open before visiting."

So there you have it, most Dunkin Donuts stores will be open on Thanksgiving, so you don't need to worry about satisfying your caffeine fix once the turkey-induced coma wears off.