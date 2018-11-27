Jessie James Decker teams with eBay for charity to get into the giving spirit

Now that we are headed into the Holiday season, eBay is partnering up with pop-singer and mother of three Jessie James Decker to get shoppers into the giving spirit as they shop for presents for their loved ones. To get into the giving spirit, Decker has curated her very own eBay Toy Wish List with all of the proceeds of the sales on these items going towards the Save the Children Foundation. Starting today, and running through the end of the month, eBay shoppers can also bid in increments of $5, $15, $25, or $50 for the chance to win all of the items included on Decker’s list.

To take things a step further, on Giving Tuesday, participants can bid for the chance to win the ultimate prize of two Jessie James Decker tickets, a meet and greet with her before the show, and a $200 StubHub gift card. All proceeds, of course, will go towards the Save the Children Foundation. We spoke with Decker to find out why giving is so important during this time of year and what kind of input her children had in coming up with her Toy List.

Jessie James Decker wants you to think of others this Holiday season

Jesse James Decker with her husband former NFL player Eric Decker. Photo: Getty Images

Tell us about this new partnership with eBay and Save the Children. Why is it so important to donate to charity this Holiday season?

Jessie James Decker: The thing that I love about it is they are able to connect with so many different charities. It’s not just one in particular. So I feel like it gives you the option of what you are most passionate about and they’re able to connect that for you or for individuals. I love it. But, obviously, I’m a mother of three and Save The Children just resonated with me more than anything.

Was there a specific event or tragedy from the headlines to spoke to you in a profound way?

Jessie James Decker: Absolutely. For example, we have a home in the Gulf area of Florida. We just saw what the hurricane did wiping out most of those communities. Eric [Decker] and I just went through tons of our things to find baby items to donate to those families in need. Even with the wildfires in California, there have been so many terrible tragedies that have happened recently and it definitely inspired us to dig through anything that we had to donate to those in need. We had breast pumps, toys, diapers, and anything that you could imagine to try to help in some way or another. It definitely inspired my husband and I try to be as charitable as we can. It just takes one person to change another person’s life. You’ve got to do what you can.

How collaborative was the toy selection process for the list between you and your children?

Jessie James Decker: I hear about toys because of my daughter. She’s the one who informs me about what is cool and what’s trendy. What’s really funny is when I was kind of looking through the list with eBay, the toys that I was going to suggest to them were already on the list. My daughter who is four and a half was already on the same page with eBay! I was like “how do you know what’s cool and what’s trendy?” I don’t even remember being four and remembering what was a cool and trendy toy, but she does. She was talking about Hatchables and LOL Dolls. I was like “what are these things?” They were on the eBay list so I was like “Well, I guess Vivi knows and so does eBay!”

Are there any toys that your children are particularly excited about this holiday season?

Jessie James Decker: I think probably the Hatchimals. She has been talking a lot about that. I still don’t quite understand what they are, but I’m sure she’ll explain them to me when she gets them for Christmas. My son, who is three, is obsessed with anything and everything Paw Patrol. He’s been wearing this fireman’s outfit so I put a Paw Patrol fire truck on the list for him. He’ll be super excited because he doesn’t have that yet and it will match his little outfit.

Will there be any plans for new music in the New Year?

Jessie James Decker: I do! I am putting out an EP at the top of the year and I am going on tour starting in April. So, I’m really excited about that. Actually, through eBay, we’re doing a little giveaway where two people can bid and come to my show and hang out with me backstage before I go on. Yeah, I’m really excited about music. I had a baby this year so it’s been kind of hard to get on the road so next year I’m pretty much dedicating the whole year to music and getting back out there. I’m really excited to come back.

