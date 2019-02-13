How to get free rides from Lyft during Black History Month

Lyft is celebrating Black History Month and is offering free rides throughout the month of February.

Through the month of February, the popular car service is offering its customers a free ride to local cultural institutions that represent and celebrate black history and culture.

According to a press release to announce the Lyft Black History Month deal, the company believes in “recognizing, celebrating, and supporting the contributions of incredible Black women and men throughout history and within our communities today.” If you live near one of the museums on the list, you can use the Lyft code to take advantage of the deal.

Lyft Black History Month deal

If you live near any one of the black history museums and cultural sites listed below, you can get a free ride from Lyft up to $10. In addition, customers can use the Black History Month discount code to get free rides (up to $10) to black-owned businesses throughout the different communities served by Lyft.

Lyft free ride code for Black History Month

Below is a list of cities and Lyft discount codes to use for rides to museums and cultural institutions that represent black history and culture.

According to Lyft, each code is valid for up to $10 off one standard Lyft ride to or from one of the participating locations listed below. The ride must begin or end at the participating location in order for it to work. The free Lyft ride discount codes for Black History Month expire February 28 at 11:59 local time and are limited to one code per Lyft account.

Lyft discount codes February:



Atlanta, GA - BHMATL19

Atlanta History Center

Atlanta University Center Historic District

APEX Museum

Center for Civil and Human Rights

Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park



Austin, TX - BHMATX19

George Washington Carver Museum

Texas Music Museum

W.H. Passon Historical Society



Baltimore, MD - BHMBWI19

Frederick Douglass-Isaac Myers Maritime Park

National Great Blacks In Wax Museum

Reginald F. Lewis Museum



Birmingham, AL - BHMBHM19

Birmingham Civil Rights Institute



Boston, MA - BHMBOS19

Museum of African American History - Boston Campus



Charleston, SC - BHMCHS19

International African American Museum



Charlotte, NC - BHMCLT19

Harvey B. Gantt Center

International Civil Rights Center and Museum

Levine Museum of the New South



Chicago, IL - BHMCHI19

A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum

Black Ensemble Theater

DuSable Museum of African American History

Gallery Guichard



Cincinnati, OH - BHMCVG19

Harriet Beecher Stowe House

National Underground Railroad Freedom Center



Columbus, OH - BHMCMH19

King Arts Complex

Ohio History Center



Columbia, SC - BHMCAE19

African-American History Monument



Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX - BHMDFW19

African American Museum of Dallas

Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center

The Black Academy of Arts and Letters Inc.



Denver, CO - BHMDEN19

Black American West Museum & Heritage Center

Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library

Stiles African American Heritage Center



Greenville, SC - BHMGSP19

Greenville Cultural Exchange



Jersey City, NJ - BHMNJ19

Afro-American Historical and Cultural Society Museum

The Underground Railroad Museum of Burlington County



Kansas City, MO - BHMMCI19

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum



Long Island, NY - BHMLI19

African American Museum of Nassau County



Los Angeles, CA - BHMLA19

African American Firefighter Museum

California African American Museum

Museum of African American Art (MAAA)

The Mayne A. Clayton Library & Museum (MCLM)

The William Grant Still Arts Center (WGSAC)



Memphis, TN - BHMMEM19

National Civil Rights Museum

Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum



Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN - BHMMSP19

Frank Boyd Park

Hallie Q. Brown Community Center

Minnesota African American Heritage Museum & Gallery

Minnesota Historical Center



Nashville, TN - BHMBNA19

Tennessee State Museum

Fort Negley Visitors Center



New Orleans, LA - BHMMSY19

Ashé Cultural Arts Center

New Orleans African American Museum

The McKenna Museum of African-American Art



New York, NY - BHMNYC19

African Burial Ground National Monument

Louis Armstrong House Museum

MoCADA

Studio Museum in Harlem

The Apollo Theater



Oakland, CA - BHMOAK19

African American Museum and Library at Oakland

Oakland Museum of California



Ottawa, ON, Canada - BHMOTT19

Bank of Canada Museum



Philadelphia, PA - BHMPHI19

African American Museum in Philadelphia

Johnson House Historic Site

National Marian Anderson Museum

President's House

Tides of Freedom: African Presence on the Delaware River



Phoenix, AZ - BHMPHX19

George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center



Pittsburgh, PA - BHM19PIT

August Wilson Cultural Center

Heinz History Center



Portland, OR - BHMPDX19

Cascade Festival of African Films

Experience Oregon at the Oregon Historical Society

Hidden History of Albina: Portland's Black History Walking Tour

St. Johns, Kenton, Albina, North Portland, Capitol Hill, Hollywood, Midland, Belmont and Troutdale Libraries



Richmond, VA - BHMRIC19

Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia

Maggie L Walker National Historic Site

Virginia Museum of History and Culture



San Francisco - BHMSFO19

Martin Luther King Memorial

Museum of the African Diaspora



Seattle, WA - BHMSEA19

Jimi Hendrix Park

Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute

Martin Luther King Jr. Civil Rights Memorial Park

Northwest African American Museum



St. Louis, MO - BHMSTL19

Griot Museum of Black History and Culture

EyeSeeMe Bookstore

Mary Meachum Freedom Crossing

National Blues Museum

Old Courthouse



Toronto, ON, Canada - BHMTO19

Art Gallery of Ontario

Harbourfront Centre

Mackenzie House



Washington, DC - BHMDCA19

Alexandria Black History Museum

Anacostia Community Museum

National Museum of African American History and Culture

National Museum of African Art