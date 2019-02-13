How to get free rides from Lyft during Black History Month
The car service is offering a free rides to various black cultural institutions in February.
Lyft is celebrating Black History Month and is offering free rides throughout the month of February.
Through the month of February, the popular car service is offering its customers a free ride to local cultural institutions that represent and celebrate black history and culture.
According to a press release to announce the Lyft Black History Month deal, the company believes in “recognizing, celebrating, and supporting the contributions of incredible Black women and men throughout history and within our communities today.” If you live near one of the museums on the list, you can use the Lyft code to take advantage of the deal.
If you live near any one of the black history museums and cultural sites listed below, you can get a free ride from Lyft up to $10. In addition, customers can use the Black History Month discount code to get free rides (up to $10) to black-owned businesses throughout the different communities served by Lyft.
Below is a list of cities and Lyft discount codes to use for rides to museums and cultural institutions that represent black history and culture.
According to Lyft, each code is valid for up to $10 off one standard Lyft ride to or from one of the participating locations listed below. The ride must begin or end at the participating location in order for it to work. The free Lyft ride discount codes for Black History Month expire February 28 at 11:59 local time and are limited to one code per Lyft account.
Lyft discount codes February:
Atlanta, GA - BHMATL19
Atlanta History Center
Atlanta University Center Historic District
APEX Museum
Center for Civil and Human Rights
Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park
Austin, TX - BHMATX19
George Washington Carver Museum
Texas Music Museum
W.H. Passon Historical Society
Baltimore, MD - BHMBWI19
Frederick Douglass-Isaac Myers Maritime Park
National Great Blacks In Wax Museum
Reginald F. Lewis Museum
Birmingham, AL - BHMBHM19
Birmingham Civil Rights Institute
Boston, MA - BHMBOS19
Museum of African American History - Boston Campus
Charleston, SC - BHMCHS19
International African American Museum
Charlotte, NC - BHMCLT19
Harvey B. Gantt Center
International Civil Rights Center and Museum
Levine Museum of the New South
Chicago, IL - BHMCHI19
A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum
Black Ensemble Theater
DuSable Museum of African American History
Gallery Guichard
Cincinnati, OH - BHMCVG19
Harriet Beecher Stowe House
National Underground Railroad Freedom Center
Columbus, OH - BHMCMH19
King Arts Complex
Ohio History Center
Columbia, SC - BHMCAE19
African-American History Monument
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX - BHMDFW19
African American Museum of Dallas
Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center
The Black Academy of Arts and Letters Inc.
Denver, CO - BHMDEN19
Black American West Museum & Heritage Center
Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library
Stiles African American Heritage Center
Greenville, SC - BHMGSP19
Greenville Cultural Exchange
Jersey City, NJ - BHMNJ19
Afro-American Historical and Cultural Society Museum
The Underground Railroad Museum of Burlington County
Kansas City, MO - BHMMCI19
Negro Leagues Baseball Museum
Long Island, NY - BHMLI19
African American Museum of Nassau County
Los Angeles, CA - BHMLA19
African American Firefighter Museum
California African American Museum
Museum of African American Art (MAAA)
The Mayne A. Clayton Library & Museum (MCLM)
The William Grant Still Arts Center (WGSAC)
Memphis, TN - BHMMEM19
National Civil Rights Museum
Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN - BHMMSP19
Frank Boyd Park
Hallie Q. Brown Community Center
Minnesota African American Heritage Museum & Gallery
Minnesota Historical Center
Nashville, TN - BHMBNA19
Tennessee State Museum
Fort Negley Visitors Center
New Orleans, LA - BHMMSY19
Ashé Cultural Arts Center
New Orleans African American Museum
The McKenna Museum of African-American Art
New York, NY - BHMNYC19
African Burial Ground National Monument
Louis Armstrong House Museum
MoCADA
Studio Museum in Harlem
The Apollo Theater
Oakland, CA - BHMOAK19
African American Museum and Library at Oakland
Oakland Museum of California
Ottawa, ON, Canada - BHMOTT19
Bank of Canada Museum
Philadelphia, PA - BHMPHI19
African American Museum in Philadelphia
Johnson House Historic Site
National Marian Anderson Museum
President's House
Tides of Freedom: African Presence on the Delaware River
Phoenix, AZ - BHMPHX19
George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center
Pittsburgh, PA - BHM19PIT
August Wilson Cultural Center
Heinz History Center
Portland, OR - BHMPDX19
Cascade Festival of African Films
Experience Oregon at the Oregon Historical Society
Hidden History of Albina: Portland's Black History Walking Tour
St. Johns, Kenton, Albina, North Portland, Capitol Hill, Hollywood, Midland, Belmont and Troutdale Libraries
Richmond, VA - BHMRIC19
Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia
Maggie L Walker National Historic Site
Virginia Museum of History and Culture
San Francisco - BHMSFO19
Martin Luther King Memorial
Museum of the African Diaspora
Seattle, WA - BHMSEA19
Jimi Hendrix Park
Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute
Martin Luther King Jr. Civil Rights Memorial Park
Northwest African American Museum
St. Louis, MO - BHMSTL19
Griot Museum of Black History and Culture
EyeSeeMe Bookstore
Mary Meachum Freedom Crossing
National Blues Museum
Old Courthouse
Toronto, ON, Canada - BHMTO19
Art Gallery of Ontario
Harbourfront Centre
Mackenzie House
Washington, DC - BHMDCA19
Alexandria Black History Museum
Anacostia Community Museum
National Museum of African American History and Culture
National Museum of African Art