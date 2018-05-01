New Facebook feature might make your experience more like Reddit

The new feature will allow users to downvote and upvote public comments on Facebook.

There is a new Facebook feature that is currently being tested that will make your Facebook experience feel somewhat like Reddit

Facebook announced that it is currently testing a downvote feature for selected users the new Facebook feature will work similarly to Reddit. Users will get to provide feedback on some public posts by voting it up or down

“Our hope is that this feature will make it easier for us to create such spaces, by ranking the comments that readers believe deserve to rank highest, rather than the comments that get the strongest emotional reaction," a spokesperson told BBC News.

The new Facebook feature will come in handy for public posts that usually receive lots of comments. Comments that receive upvotes will get pushed to the top of the thread, while comments that may contain profanity or attacks will receive downvotes and be pushed further down. According to Facebook, when you downvote a comment, you’ll have the option to report the post as “offensive,” “misleading,” or “off topic.”

It seems that Facebook has recognized how successful the content ranking system is on Reddit and wants to add that feature to its arsenal of tools aimed to enhance the user experience or collect your data, depending on your views about the social network.

"People have told us they would like to see better public discussions on Facebook, and want spaces where people with different opinions can have more constructive dialogue," a spokesperson told technology news website TechCrunch in a statement.

When Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian learned about Facebook testing the new tool, it appeared that he gave it his stamp of approval. Ohanian took to Twitter and said he’s flattered.

New Facebook feature: How to get downvote option

If you’re anxious to start downvoting and upvoting posts on Facebook, you might have to wait. According to Facebook, the feature is being tested to select users in New Zealand and Australia. According to Mashable, Facebook began testing the feature back in February with some Android users in the US. There hasn’t been any word when the feature will be rolled out to the general public, but if you see a little up and down arrow under a post, you’ll know you can start putting it to use.

Hmmmm. Not sure I like the Upvote and Downvote feature of Facebook. Time will tell I guess. pic.twitter.com/hxvjW7HaTX — BEN SLATER 🌀 (@iambenslater) April 29, 2018

Aside from the usual Facebook updates to privacy settings on the platform, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Tuesday that it has plans to add a dating feature that will help users meet their match on Facebook and make the social network feel like Tinder or OKCupid. We just don’t know if there will be a swipe feature in the making.

In the wake of a Facebook scandal involving Cambridge Analytica, followed by two long days of Mark Zuckerberg testifying before Congress about Facebook’s privacy concerns, the new Facebook features that are rolling out seem to be an effort to keep people using the social network.