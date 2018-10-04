How to make a 'Proper' Old Fashioned with the new Conor McGregor whiskey
Try this twist on the classic recipe using the UFC star's Proper No. Twelve Irish whiskey.
In honor of the Irish superstar's return to the Octagon at UFC 229 this weekend, we’ve come up with a special cocktail recipe using the new Conor McGregor whiskey, Proper No. Twelve.
The fighter’s first venture into the Irish whiskey game is already generating a ton of buzz, and will be an official sponsor for his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov, with the brand’s logo adorning the canvas. “I'm coming for Jameson!” the former two-division champion proudly proclaimed during the recent UFC 229 press conference.
"I come from a place called Crumlin, in Dublin 12. It’s a place dear to my heart. It’s where I learned how to fight; it made me who I am today. It’s a place I’m still very much a part of every single day of my life. So, that’s where the name came from. It’s proper Irish whiskey and twelve is my hometown," McGregor said in a release on the launch of Proper No. Twelve. "Growing up on the streets of Dublin 12, I learned the values of loyalty and hard work. I respect other Irish whiskeys, but I am coming in strong, with passion and with purpose. I am the founder of this company and I am going to give it my all."
If you’re lucky enough to find a bottle of the new Conor McGregor whiskey, try this new take on an Old Fashioned while cheering on the Irish superstar this weekend.
Ingredients:
-1.5 oz. of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey
-1 tsp. of sugar
-3 dashes of orange bitters
-A splash of water
-Lemon peel, for garnish
-Ice
Directions:
Add sugar to a rock glass. Add orange bitters and muddle with sugar. Pour in a splash of water and mix until dissolved. Pour in whiskey and stir. Add ice and garnish with a lemon peel.