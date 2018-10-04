In honor of the Irish superstar's return to the Octagon at UFC 229 this weekend, we’ve come up with a special cocktail recipe using the new Conor McGregor whiskey, Proper No. Twelve.

The fighter’s first venture into the Irish whiskey game is already generating a ton of buzz, and will be an official sponsor for his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov, with the brand’s logo adorning the canvas. “I'm coming for Jameson!” the former two-division champion proudly proclaimed during the recent UFC 229 press conference.

"I come from a place called Crumlin, in Dublin 12. It’s a place dear to my heart. It’s where I learned how to fight; it made me who I am today. It’s a place I’m still very much a part of every single day of my life. So, that’s where the name came from. It’s proper Irish whiskey and twelve is my hometown," McGregor said in a release on the launch of Proper No. Twelve. "Growing up on the streets of Dublin 12, I learned the values of loyalty and hard work. I respect other Irish whiskeys, but I am coming in strong, with passion and with purpose. I am the founder of this company and I am going to give it my all."

If you’re lucky enough to find a bottle of the new Conor McGregor whiskey, try this new take on an Old Fashioned while cheering on the Irish superstar this weekend.

How to make a 'Proper' Old Fashioned with the new Conor McGregor whiskey

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz. of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

-1 tsp. of sugar

-3 dashes of orange bitters

-A splash of water

-Lemon peel, for garnish

-Ice

Directions:

Add sugar to a rock glass. Add orange bitters and muddle with sugar. Pour in a splash of water and mix until dissolved. Pour in whiskey and stir. Add ice and garnish with a lemon peel.