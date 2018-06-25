5 personalized wedding gift ideas

Love is in the air! It’s officially peak wedding season. Aside from the anticipated marital bliss, shopping for the happy couple’s wedding present can be anything but enjoyable. While the wedding registry is a prime place to start, we believe it’s better to think outside the box and get a little creative. As newlywed luck would have it, here are a few personalized wedding gift ideas to keep in mind.

Personalized wedding gift ideas

1. Gourmet Gift Box

Attending a mid-summer nuptial where the twosome is all about food? Great, a pre-made food theme gift box called, The Couple That Cooks is all you’ll need. Inside the groundwork for a home cooked dinner awaits—a golden wine opener, a cookbook, a gold ice cream scoop, and a golden Bluetooth speaker.

$135, shopboxfox.com

2. Sorbet Set

Chances are the wedding you’ll be attending is for a millennial couple. You know the drill, it’s all about millennial pink and other sherbet soft hues. The new Le Creuset sorbet set of four ice cream bowls make the sweetest gift.

$60, saksfifthavenue.com

3. Airbnb Gift Card

This generation of newlyweds are more about the experiences opposed to material things. Gifting the duo an Airbnb gift card is something they’ll never forget!

airbnb.com/gift

4. Celebration Wine Set

Where there’s a wedding there are glitter and diamonds. Gifting a glittering box of California Sparkling Brut Silver Edition along with a confetti tube, and two elegant flutes are oh so swanky!

$99, onehopewine.com

5. His & Her Robes

There were whispers pertaining to Meghan Markel and Prince Harry secret wedding registry that the couple was asking for lush monogram robes. Every groom and bride needs their own personalized robes. Try these from Mark & Graham on for size.

$99, markandgraham.com