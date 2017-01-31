PHOTOS: Transgender models you should follow on Instagram (UPDATE)

These transgender models who all have thousands of followers on Instagram and you should get to know them better.

Here are more than 25 transgender models you should know and follow on Instagram. Whether you want to stay inspired by their creativity and style, or admire their courage for being true to themselves, follow these trendsetters and game-changers on social media.

Teddy Quinlivan

Theodora "Teddy" Quinlivan is a transgender model who was discoverd in 2015 by Louis Vuitton's creative director, Nicolas Ghesquière. Since then she has been featured in several runway shows for designers such as Jeremy Scott, Jason Wu and Carolina Herrera.

Leyna Bloom

Leyna Bloom was born in Chicago on April 25, 1994. She is a transgender supermodel, dancer, actress and activist. She has graced the covers of magazines such as Galore and Candy and became the first woman of color to walk the runway for Victoria’s Secret.

Kenny Ethan Jones

Kenny Ethan Jones is a transgender model who gained notoriety for joining the Pink Parcel "I'm On" campaign in 2018 to share his experiences about menstruating as a transgender man.

Shay Neary

Shay Neary is the first plus-sized transgender model to be featured in major fashion campaigns.

Isis King

Isis King is a fashion model and designer and she is best known for her appearance on season 11 of "America's Next Top Model"

Lea T

@glamouritalia #giovannigastel Hair @marcominunnohair makeup @silviadellorto A photo posted by leacerezo (@leacerezo) on Jan 22, 2017 at 9:31pm PST

Brazilian supermodel Lea T is considered to be one of the world's most popular models and has been a part of many fashion campaigns. She is best known for modeling in Riccardo Tisci's Givenchy and posing nude for Vogue France.

Ines Rau

A photo posted by INES RAU (@supa_ines) on May 1, 2016 at 5:10am PDT

Ines Rau is a 25 year-old transgender model who was born in Paris and is of French-North African decent. She began modeling in Paris and she is best known for her steamy photoshoot for France's OOB Magazine with male supermodel Tyson Beckford. You can view the NSFW photos from the shoot here.

Ayadian Dowling

Ayadian Dowling is a transgender model, bodybuilder, vlogger and activist. He became the first transgender model to land the cover of Men's Health magazine.

Arisce Wanzer

Model and cast member of "Strut" on the Oxygen network.

Andreja Pejic

Bought new jeans A photo posted by Andreja Pejic (@andrejapejic) on Jan 24, 2017 at 9:12am PST

Andreja Pejic is a Bosnian model who is best known for brands such as Jean Paul Gaultier, Marc Jacobs and DKNY.

Geena Rocero

now serving coconut ? #taophilippines #kudkodpamore A photo posted by geenarocero (@geenarocero) on Jan 23, 2017 at 3:00am PST

Geena Rocero is a model, transgender advocate, TED speaker from New York City. She has over 28,000 followers on Instagram.

Carmen Carrera

Carmen Carrera is a reality television star, burlesque performer and is best known for appearing on the third season of "RuPaul's Drag Race," and has been featured in the work of world famous photographer David La Chapelle.

Jenna Talackova

Rise and grind my loves! #BTS Photographer: @solmazsaberi Hair: @_ep_ Makeup : @bookjanelle @lionessebeauty A photo posted by 婕娜 (@jentalackova) on Aug 24, 2015 at 12:41pm PDT

Jenna Talackova is a 28-year-old Canadian model and television personality.

Hari Nef

[chopped and screwed remix of gilmore girls theme song plays quietly throughout the caboose] A photo posted by Hari Nef (@harinef) on Nov 22, 2016 at 8:46am PST

Hari Nef is a model and actress who was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She is best known as the first transgender model to be signed to IMG Worldwide modeling agency.

Valentijn Hingh

And I'm off to Paris again! With last week's show for @peetdullaert still on my mind ?❤️ #paris #fashionweek #ss16 A photo posted by Valentijn De Hingh (@valentijndehingh) on Oct 5, 2015 at 6:57am PDT

Valentijn is a transgender Dutch model who has been featured in H&M campaigns.

Treechada Petcharat

@calistaboutique ?????? for the special tailor bridesmaids dress. A photo posted by poydtreechada (@poydtreechada) on Jan 18, 2017 at 4:04pm PST

Treechada Petcharat - who is widely known as Nong Poy - is a transgender model in Thailand.

Juliana Huxtable

A photo posted by LA MUÑECA / AREOLA GRANDE (@julianahuxtable) on Dec 9, 2016 at 1:12pm PST

Juliana Huxtable is a model, DJ, and artist from New York City.

Valentina Sampaio

Valentina Sampaio is a 19-year-old trans model who was featured on the cover of Vogue Brazil in October 2016.

Amanda Lepore

Amanda Lepore is a model, socialite, singer, and performance artist.

Visit me Thursday at THE BOX❗️?❤️? #amandalepore #glamourgirl @theboxnyc @jstn_angel #crazyshows #darkdecadence #cocktails #LQQKS. Photo by @ohbabygurl A photo posted by Amanda Lepore (@amandalepore) on Dec 21, 2016 at 4:13pm PST

Ben Melzer

Ben Melzer is a trans fitness model.

Laith Ashley

1, 2, 3, and pose. ? #bodyparty #fit #fitness #eyecandy A photo posted by Laith Ashley [De La Cruz]?? (@laith_ashley) on Jan 13, 2017 at 10:55pm PST

Laith Ashley is a male transgender model who got his modeling break when he was featured in Barney's New York ads.

Sophia Lamar

Ready for Fall. ? @lucascastropardo A photo posted by Sophia Lamar (@sophialamarnyc) on Sep 5, 2016 at 1:58pm PDT

Sophia Lamar is a former Club Kid model and actress from New York City.

Sarina Thai

Sarina Thai is a transgender model from Thailand.

Ren Spriggs

Also got to walk in New York Fashion week whee A photo posted by Ren Spriggs (@renbeep) on Sep 17, 2016 at 5:06pm PDT

Ren Spriggs is a trans model based out of West Hollywood. She is currently signed with Slay Model Management and has appeared on Oxygen's "Strut."

Vikki Le

Vikki Le is a trans model, activist, and writer based in New York City.

Alicia Pietá

Alicia Pietá is a Brazilian model, makeup artist, and actress.

Tiq Milan

Tiq Milan is a model, activist, writer, poet and speaker.

Evalyn Jake

Evalyn is a 19-year-old model who is currently signed with Trans Models NYC and Oh My Management.

Munroe Bergdorf

Angela Ponce

Angela Ponce made history when she became the first transgender woman to compete in the Miss Universe contest. The 27-year-old model from Spain said it was "an honor and pride" to be part of the pageant and make history.