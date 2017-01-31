PHOTOS: Transgender models you should follow on Instagram (UPDATE)
Follow these transgender models if you want to add more flair to your IG feed.
These transgender models who all have thousands of followers on Instagram and you should get to know them better.
Pictured left to right: Evalyn Jake, Aydian Dowling, Munroe Burgdof, Andreja Pejić
Instagram: alionsfear
Getty Images
Getty Images
Here are more than 25 transgender models you should know and follow on Instagram. Whether you want to stay inspired by their creativity and style, or admire their courage for being true to themselves, follow these trendsetters and game-changers on social media.
Is it worth it? Let me work it
Theodora "Teddy" Quinlivan is a transgender model who was discoverd in 2015 by Louis Vuitton's creative director, Nicolas Ghesquière. Since then she has been featured in several runway shows for designers such as Jeremy Scott, Jason Wu and Carolina Herrera.
Last night I had a amazing time at the @Variety Pride Power List issue party. So happy I was included in the conversation being amongst so many trail blazers. TY to my team make up @Ashleyvictoriamua Hair @Tresemme & @Konibennettt dress @jovanifashions jewery by @auratenewyork @heartsonfireco @larkandberry
Leyna Bloom was born in Chicago on April 25, 1994. She is a transgender supermodel, dancer, actress and activist. She has graced the covers of magazines such as Galore and Candy and became the first woman of color to walk the runway for Victoria’s Secret.
Kenny Ethan Jones is a transgender model who gained notoriety for joining the Pink Parcel "I'm On" campaign in 2018 to share his experiences about menstruating as a transgender man.
Straight up stunning in my holiday casuals from @eloquii! . Sequins are lovely, but that’s not always my holiday mood, so a little touch of faux leather really hits the spot! . What are you wearing for the holidays? ? . #eloquii #plussizefashion #plussize #fatfashion #plussizestyle #style #holidaywear #honormycurves #plusmodel #fatandsassy #trans #transmodel #fat #eloquiiaddict
Shay Neary is the first plus-sized transgender model to be featured in major fashion campaigns.
“I’m in a boss bish mood, aye”. I’ve been in NYC all month so I feel like I’ve been reintroduced to the color black all of a sudden haha. Thought I would wear a power suit to the @OutMagazine Power 50 Awards last night. Special shout out to my NYC hairstylist @hairbymarcellusandre because this frontal unit is quickly becoming my fav, it’s just so freaking easy???. #outpower50
Isis King is a fashion model and designer and she is best known for her appearance on season 11 of "America's Next Top Model"
Brazilian supermodel Lea T is considered to be one of the world's most popular models and has been a part of many fashion campaigns. She is best known for modeling in Riccardo Tisci's Givenchy and posing nude for Vogue France.
Ines Rau is a 25 year-old transgender model who was born in Paris and is of French-North African decent. She began modeling in Paris and she is best known for her steamy photoshoot for France's OOB Magazine with male supermodel Tyson Beckford. You can view the NSFW photos from the shoot here.
Ayadian Dowling is a transgender model, bodybuilder, vlogger and activist. He became the first transgender model to land the cover of Men's Health magazine.
Model and cast member of "Strut" on the Oxygen network.
Andreja Pejic is a Bosnian model who is best known for brands such as Jean Paul Gaultier, Marc Jacobs and DKNY.
Geena Rocero is a model, transgender advocate, TED speaker from New York City. She has over 28,000 followers on Instagram.
Carmen Carrera is a reality television star, burlesque performer and is best known for appearing on the third season of "RuPaul's Drag Race," and has been featured in the work of world famous photographer David La Chapelle.
Jenna Talackova is a 28-year-old Canadian model and television personality.
Hari Nef is a model and actress who was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She is best known as the first transgender model to be signed to IMG Worldwide modeling agency.
Valentijn is a transgender Dutch model who has been featured in H&M campaigns.
Treechada Petcharat - who is widely known as Nong Poy - is a transgender model in Thailand.
Juliana Huxtable is a model, DJ, and artist from New York City.
Valentina Sampaio is a 19-year-old trans model who was featured on the cover of Vogue Brazil in October 2016.
Amanda Lepore is a model, socialite, singer, and performance artist.
Sometimes I ask myself: who's this guy in the mirror? Such a long journey! Full of pain, happiness and surprises. What counts at the end...it has all been worth it. KEEP GOING ??BELIEVE IN YOURSELF. . #model #workhard #abs #ftm #transgender #modellife #instagood #love #life #fitness #inspiration #instadaily #motivation #fit #potd
Ben Melzer is a trans fitness model.
Laith Ashley is a male transgender model who got his modeling break when he was featured in Barney's New York ads.
Sophia Lamar is a former Club Kid model and actress from New York City.
Sarina Thai is a transgender model from Thailand.
Ren Spriggs is a trans model based out of West Hollywood. She is currently signed with Slay Model Management and has appeared on Oxygen's "Strut."
The Victoria’s Secret show aired last night and I just want to remind the transwomen that follow me and are out there, you are valid, you are women and you all are the fantasies you created that came true. You are all loved. ???????????? #NoWingsAreNeededToBeAnAngel #truthordare #workinggirl #TransLivesMatter #transisbeautiful
Vikki Le is a trans model, activist, and writer based in New York City.
Alicia Pietá is a Brazilian model, makeup artist, and actress.
Today I learned to trust the process...to plan the work and work the plan. I create huge lofty goals for myself (I'm a dreamer) but I also try to stay grounded in the little things...it's the everyday consistencies that brings us closer to our dreams. #manofmydesign #100days #ftm #transman #themilans #transmodels
Tiq Milan is a model, activist, writer, poet and speaker.
Evalyn is a 19-year-old model who is currently signed with Trans Models NYC and Oh My Management.
Que honor y orgullo poder ser parte de la historia de @missuniverse. Esto es por ustedes, por aquellos que no tienen visibilidad, ni voz, porque todos merecemos un mundo de respeto, inclusión y libertad. Y hoy estoy aquí, representando con orgullo a mi nación, a todas las mujeres y a los derechos humanos. • #missuniverse #missuniverso #confidentlybeautiful #thailand #bangkok #roadtomissuniverse #67thmissuniverse #angelaponce #spain #preliminar
Angela Ponce made history when she became the first transgender woman to compete in the Miss Universe contest. The 27-year-old model from Spain said it was "an honor and pride" to be part of the pageant and make history.