PHOTOS: Transgender models you should follow on Instagram (UPDATE)

Transgender models you should follow on Instagram

Follow these transgender models if you want to add more flair to your IG feed.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : February 03, 2017 Updated : July 23, 2019
    These transgender models who all have thousands of followers on Instagram and you should get to know them better. 

    Pictured left to right: Evalyn Jake, Aydian Dowling,  Munroe Burgdof, Andreja Pejić

    Ayadian Dowling

    Ayadian Dowling

    Instagram: alionsfear

    Carmen Carrera

    Carmen Carrera

    @carmen_carrera

    Alicia Pietá

    Alicia Pietá

    @aliciapieta

    Amanda Lepore

    Amanda Lepore

    @amandalepore

    Arisce Wanzer

    Arisce Wanzer

    @ariscestocrat

    Evalyn Jake

    Evalyn Jake

    @evalynjake

    Andreja Pejic

    Andreja Pejic

    @andrejapejic

    Vikki Le

    Vikki Le

    @iamvikkile

    Geena Rocero

    Geena Rocero

    @geenarocero

    Ben Melzer

    Ben Melzer

    @egoshooter

    Hari Nef

    Hari Nef

    @harinef

    Jenna Talackova

    Jenna Talackova

    @officialtalackova

    Laith Ashley

    Laith Ashley

    @laith_ashley

    Lea T

    Lea T

    @leacerezo

    Juliana Huxtable

    Juliana Huxtable

    @julianahuxtable

    Leyna Bloom

    Leyna Bloom

    @leynabloom

    Kenny Ethan Jones

    Kenny Ethan Jones

    @iamkej

    Shay Neary

    Shay Neary

    @shadeyshay

    Theodora Quinlivan

    Theodora Quinlivan

    @teddy_quinlivan

    Isis King

    Isis King

    @msisisking

    Treechada Petcharat

    Treechada Petcharat

    @poydtreechada

    Sarina Thai

    Sarina Thai

    @sarina_thai

    Tiq Milan

    Tiq Milan

    @themrmilan

    Sophia Lamar

    @sophialamarnyc

    Ren Spriggs

    @renbeep

    Ines Rau

    @supa_ines

    Valentijn Hingh

    @valentijndehingh

    Valentina Sampaio

    @valentts

    Munroe Bergdof

    @munroebergdorf

    Getty Images 

    Angela Ponce

    Transgender models to follow on Instagram
    Angela Ponce

    @angelaponceofficial

Here are more than 25 transgender models you should know and follow on Instagram. Whether you want to stay inspired by their creativity and style, or admire their courage for being true to themselves, follow these trendsetters and game-changers on social media. 

Teddy Quinlivan

Theodora "Teddy" Quinlivan is a transgender model who was discoverd in 2015 by Louis Vuitton's creative director, Nicolas Ghesquière. Since then she has been featured in several runway shows for designers such as  Jeremy Scott, Jason Wu and Carolina Herrera.  

 

Leyna Bloom

Leyna Bloom was born in Chicago on April 25, 1994. She is a transgender supermodel, dancer, actress and activist. She has graced the covers of magazines such as Galore and Candy and became the first woman of color to walk the runway for Victoria’s Secret.

Kenny Ethan Jones

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Focused. No place for second place 🏆

A post shared by Kenny Ethan Jones (@iamkej) on

Kenny Ethan Jones is a transgender model who gained notoriety for joining the Pink Parcel "I'm On" campaign in 2018 to share his experiences about menstruating as a transgender man. 

Shay Neary

Shay Neary is the first plus-sized transgender model to be featured in major fashion campaigns.

Isis King

Isis King is a fashion model and designer and she is best known for her appearance on season 11 of "America's Next Top Model"

Lea T

 

@glamouritalia #giovannigastel Hair @marcominunnohair makeup @silviadellorto

A photo posted by leacerezo (@leacerezo) on

Brazilian supermodel Lea T is considered to be one of the world's most popular models and has been a part of many fashion campaigns. She is best known for modeling in Riccardo Tisci's Givenchy and posing nude for Vogue France.

Ines Rau

 

A photo posted by INES RAU (@supa_ines) on

Ines Rau is a 25 year-old transgender model who was born in Paris and is of French-North African decent. She began modeling in Paris and she is best known for her steamy photoshoot for France's OOB Magazine with male supermodel Tyson Beckford. You can view the NSFW photos from the shoot here.

Ayadian Dowling

Ayadian Dowling is a transgender model, bodybuilder, vlogger and activist. He became the first transgender model to land the cover of Men's Health magazine.

 

Arisce Wanzer

Model and cast member of "Strut" on the Oxygen network.

Andreja Pejic

 

Bought new jeans

A photo posted by Andreja Pejic (@andrejapejic) on

Andreja Pejic is a Bosnian model who is best known for brands such as Jean Paul Gaultier, Marc Jacobs and DKNY.

Geena Rocero

 

now serving coconut ? #taophilippines #kudkodpamore

A photo posted by geenarocero (@geenarocero) on

Geena Rocero is a model, transgender advocate, TED speaker from New York City. She has over 28,000 followers on Instagram.

Carmen Carrera

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thank you so much @fashionnova for inviting me to #PartywithCardi last night for #FNxCardi Collection!!

A post shared by Carmen Carrera (@carmen_carrera) on

Carmen Carrera is a reality television star, burlesque performer and is best known for appearing on the third season of "RuPaul's Drag Race," and has been featured in the work of world famous photographer David La Chapelle.

Jenna Talackova

 

Rise and grind my loves! #BTS Photographer: @solmazsaberi Hair: @_ep_ Makeup : @bookjanelle @lionessebeauty

A photo posted by 婕娜 (@jentalackova) on

Jenna Talackova is a 28-year-old Canadian model and television personality.

Hari Nef

 

[chopped and screwed remix of gilmore girls theme song plays quietly throughout the caboose]

A photo posted by Hari Nef (@harinef) on

Hari Nef is a model and actress who was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She is best known as the first transgender model to be signed to IMG Worldwide modeling agency.

Valentijn Hingh

 

And I'm off to Paris again! With last week's show for @peetdullaert still on my mind ?❤️ #paris #fashionweek #ss16

A photo posted by Valentijn De Hingh (@valentijndehingh) on

Valentijn is a transgender Dutch model who has been featured in H&M campaigns.

Treechada Petcharat

 

@calistaboutique ?????? for the special tailor bridesmaids dress.

A photo posted by poydtreechada (@poydtreechada) on

Treechada Petcharat - who is widely known as Nong Poy - is a transgender model in Thailand.

Juliana Huxtable

Juliana Huxtable is a model, DJ, and artist from New York City.

Valentina Sampaio

Valentina Sampaio is a 19-year-old trans model who was featured on the cover of Vogue Brazil in October 2016.

Amanda Lepore

Amanda Lepore is a model, socialite, singer, and performance artist.

Ben Melzer

Ben Melzer is a trans fitness model.

Laith Ashley

 

1, 2, 3, and pose. ? #bodyparty #fit #fitness #eyecandy

A photo posted by Laith Ashley [De La Cruz]?? (@laith_ashley) on

Laith Ashley is a male transgender model who got his modeling break when he was featured in Barney's New York ads.

Sophia Lamar

 

Ready for Fall. ? @lucascastropardo

A photo posted by Sophia Lamar (@sophialamarnyc) on

Sophia Lamar is a former Club Kid model and actress from New York City.

Sarina Thai

Sarina Thai is a transgender model from Thailand.

Ren Spriggs

 

Also got to walk in New York Fashion week whee

A photo posted by Ren Spriggs (@renbeep) on

Ren Spriggs is a trans model based out of West Hollywood. She is currently signed with Slay Model Management and has appeared on Oxygen's "Strut."

Vikki Le

Vikki Le is a trans model, activist, and writer based in New York City.

Alicia Pietá

Alicia Pietá is a Brazilian model, makeup artist, and actress.

Tiq Milan

Tiq Milan is a model, activist, writer, poet and speaker.

Evalyn Jake

Evalyn is a 19-year-old model who is currently signed with Trans Models NYC and Oh My Management.

Munroe Bergdorf

Angela Ponce

Angela Ponce made history when she became the first transgender woman to compete in the Miss Universe contest. The 27-year-old model from Spain said it was "an honor and pride" to be part of the pageant and make history.

