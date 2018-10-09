Too early to think about Thanksgiving dinner? It's never too early to think about Thanksgiving dinner

Have you decided where you, your family and friends are going to sit down and enjoy your turkey this Thanksgiving?

No need to, says Meal kit mavens HelloFresh, who tried to make your decision a bit easier when it announced on Tuesday it'll be launching for the first time its Thanksgiving Box. In time for turkey day (Nov. 22), orders for the meal boxes began on Tuesday and will be available for delivery from Nov. 13-19, HelloFresh reps said.

The Thanksgiving Box comes in two options:

For $159, families can feast into the mother lode — the deluxe Thanksgiving Box, which comes with a turkey which will feed up to 10 people, along with sides such as Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Cranberry and Chicken Sausage Stuffing, dessert, plus a hosting how-to playbook with cooking timelines and even meal-prep guide.



For those who already have the bird, 99 bucks will get you just the side fixins.

Your decision just became that much easier.

“We know Thanksgiving can be one of the most important gatherings of the year, but also the most stressful, and we want to help home cooks across the country conquer it with confidence,” says Claudia Sidoti, HelloFresh's head chef and head recipe developer.

What's are some of the recipes in the HelloFresh Thanksgiving Box?

HelloFresh says the box will include in-depth meal-prep guides to help you through the cooking process. It’ll even come with place cards — in case you “forget” one of your in-laws names.

"By developing a menu with easy, crowd-pleasing recipes and a clear action plan, we’re setting customers up for success in the kitchen for a foolproof, delicious Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving meal that’s guaranteed to impress their guests."

Some of the recipes included in the Thanksgiving Box will include:

—Roasted Turkey with a Garlic Herb Butter and Pan Gravy

— Cranberry Sauce with Orange, Ginger, and Cinnamon

— Classic Gravy with Garlic and Herbs

— Garlic Mashed Potatoes with Crispy Fried Sage

— Cranberry and Chicken Sausage Stuffing with Celery, Thyme, and Sage

— Green Beans with Caramelized Shallots and a Crispy

— Breadcrumb and Almond Topping

— Apple Ginger Crisp with Cinnamon Pecan Crumble

For more information on how to make Thanksgiving less stressful, go to hellofresh.com/holidays.