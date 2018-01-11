Finally, a job that will pay you to relax and chill all day

If you ever dreamed of being a professional slacker and get paid to lay around and do nothing then this might be the dream job for you.

Swedish travel agency TUI is looking for a professional slacker to sit around all day and do nothing. That’s right, you can get paid to do absolutely nothing. According to their website, the ideal applicant “takes great pride in doing as little as possible at any cost” As for pay, the job posting says it is “guaranteed to be way too high in relation to performance.”

The shifts available for the job are perfect for doing nothing. One shift is from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. If you don’t consider yourself much of a morning person, you just need to remember that you’re getting paid to do nothing at all and that’s enough to get rid of your morning grumpiness.

If you’re someone that needs to be busy at every minute, then this job may not be for you. To become one of the chosen few to become a professional slacker you must be someone who can’t think outside of the box, enjoys sitting or laying down or day and possesses the ability to make relaxation a top priority.

Some of the things you’ll be doing at your new professional slacker role include sitting in a beach chair with your feet in the sand, take naps, read or listen to your favorite music and meditate.

If you have experience sleeping on the job or have no interested at all in interacting with others, then TUI wants you to apply.

According to TUI, you will share a 9 square-meter (96 sq ft) office with a “like-minded colleague during your shift, presumably with one of the other professional slacker new-hires.

If you’re looking to apply for the “fakeation specialist” role the application couldn’t be easier. To apply all you need to do is attach a picture or video of yourself relaxing and send it to them. According to the listing, there’s no need to send a resume or cover letter.

Become a professional slacker

If you’re looking to get paid to live your absolute best lazy life, then you should apply now before January 14. It's a temporary position from January 22nd to February 4th. There’s just one catch for this position, you must be willing to travel to Sweden if you’re selected. Good luck!