Music lovers hit right note with Plenty of Fish singles

If you’re a music lover and single, you have a better chance of striking the right chord with your fellow daters on Plenty of Fish, according to new data from the online dating platform.

“Music is very good at helping to create social bonds. When we listen to music together and keep the beat or sing along, even if we're in separate rooms, we feel good about the other person,” Plenty of Fish Conversation Expert Celest Headlee told Metro. “The experience releases endorphins in our brains, which leads to pleasurable feelings that we can share with someone else. Singing together also leads to the release of oxytocin, the neurotransmitter that causes warm, loving feelings. Even listening to music can cause your brain to release oxytocin.”

Plenty of Fish analyzed more than 9 million profiles and discovered that 34 percent of female music lovers and 24 percent of male music lovers were more likely to find a catch.

“Mentioning a particular band you're currently listening to or listing your favorite tunes can help break the ice and provide an easy conversation starter on a dating app,” said Kate MacLean, a Plenty of Fish dating expert. “If you find yourself chatting with someone who enjoys the same music you do, that's great! But don't worry if you're preferences don't match — this creates the perfect opportunity to teach each other something new and expand upon your mutual musical horizons.”

MacLean was surprised to learn that musically minded Plenty of Fish singles were more likely to be interested in more serious relationships — and marriage.

“The data is particularly juxtaposed with men who listen to rap and women who enjoy classical music,” she said. “Both genres are completely different, yet their fans are looking for very similar things from their relationships. It's a great reminder that it's important to get to know someone prior to making a snap judgment based on their personal preferences, such as musical taste.”

Music helps you find a catch on Plenty of Fish

Here are some interesting data points from the Plenty of Fish study on music and dating:

• Men who listed country music as an interest on their dating profile receive 32 percent more messages

• Additionally, men who like country music are 65 percent more likely to find a match, 52 percent more likely to want to get married, and 49 percent less into wanting to just hook up

• Women who listed metal music as an interest landed 9 percent more messages

• Women who like classic rock are 68 percent more likely to find a match

• Women who like classical music are 93 percent more likely to want to get married

• Men who are into rap are 16 percent more likely to want a relationship