Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model walks runway while breastfeeding her baby

Model Mara Martin walks the runway while breastfeeding her five-month-old baby during the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit show in Miami. Credit: Getty Images

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Mara Martin is making waves online for walking the runway while breastfeeding her five-month daughter.

The 32-year-old swimsuit model and new-mom hit the catwalk wearing a gold bikini and carrying five-month-old daughter Aria during a fashion show at W South Beach in Miami on Monday. The audience cheered as she made her way down the runway carrying and nursing her most precious accessory.

Her adorable daughter was wearing what appeared to be a swimsuit, noise-canceling headphones and a diaper.

According to Martin, she is grateful for being selected to participate in a runway fashion show for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, saying it has been "a lifelong dream" to walk in the show.

Martin was selected as one of the 16 finalists to participate in the W South Beach show.

Martin says she is surprised that she received so much attention for doing something so natural.

"I can’t believe I am waking up to headlines with me and my daughter in them for doing something I do every day. It is truly so humbling and unreal to say the least," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Swimsuit model Mara Martin breastfeeding on runway

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit posted a video clip of Mara Martin walking the runway while breastfeeding her daughter. The short clip has gone viral with more than 360,000 views and has received thousands of comments expression their appreciation section since it was posted Monday.

The 32-year-old swimsuit model wanted to walk the runway while breastfeeding her baby to show the world that breastfeeding is normal.

"I’m so grateful to be able to share this message and hopefully normalize breastfeeding and also show others that women CAN DO IT ALL," she added in her Instagram post.

While her breastfeeding gesture has received a ton of media attention, Martin says she’s still surprised that something that’s part of everyday life is making headlines.

"But to be honest, the real reason I can’t believe it is a headline is because it shouldn’t be a headline!!!" she wrote on Instagram. "My story of being a mother and feeding her while walking is just that.”

Martin also took the time to acknowledge several other women who deserve to be acknowledged for being fearless, including two-time Paralympic gold medalist, three-time Para World Champion, cancer survivor and mom, Brenna Huckaby.