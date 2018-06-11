3 ways to celebrate rosé season around the NYC

Tis the season for warm-weather travel, lush botanicals, radiant bloom and summer’s favorite pink-pick-me-up—rosé. Here are a few of the best places around the city to sip pink all summer long.

New York City

Summertime in the city starts now! The Lowell is making “Rosé Thursdays” a thing with their singularly exceptional rosé menu (offering both regular and sparkling pink wines). If that doesn’t have you thirsty for more, perhaps, a warm complementary plate of gougères created by pastry chef, David Carmichael will have you salivating?

Long Island

Rosé you say? July 28th is the start of Summer’s Rosé and Bubbly Fest in Aquebogue, North Fork of Long Island. Here, wine connoisseurs will sip plenty of pink in the mist of a breathtaking 60 acre-winery, Palmer Vineyards. Paired with the blushing and sparkling wines will be table cheeses presented by a variety of local producers. Oh yes, there’s a dress code, “Summer-chic and pink. Dress to impress.”

Governor’s Island

Here’s a toast to you and a toast to summer! The highly awaited rosé themed picnic christened the “Pinknic” will return to Governor’s Island on Saturday June 30th and Sunday, July 1st of this year. Essentially, this Coachella for rosé lovers event will be the salute of the summer. Not-to-mention, the musical meets rosé gathering will be the highlight of your Instagram grid #pinknic. A refreshing blend of food, live music, and the prettiest rosy wines on the coast are reason alone to reserve yourself a spot.