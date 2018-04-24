Spotify announces major upgrade to mobile app, will give free more music

Spotify wants users to have access to more music at the free level for its mobile app.

The Spotify app is getting a major upgrade that many Spotify free users will appreciate.

On Tuesday, Spotify announced it is upgrading the Spotify free app to give users access to more music.

The music-streaming company is giving Spotify free customers access to certain features that were only available to those who subscribe to Spotify Premium. The Spotify upgrade will let users have on-demand access to popular Spotify-curated playlists and per personalized playlists such as Release Radar, Daily Mix and Discover Weekly that are based on your unique musical tastes. Previously, users could only listen to songs on shuffle if they were using the Spotify free version.

“Our customers always tell us that music discovery and listening is a personal experience, and we are enhancing the free experience with this in mind,” Babar Zafar, Vice President of Product Development said in a press release.

“This is not only about giving users a more customized free experience from the day they sign up, but giving them more control over their listening experience so they can easily find and stream their favorites anytime, from anywhere,” he added.

According to Spotify, users will have an overall better experience listening to and discovering new music on the free version of the app.

Spotify free: How to upgrade

Spotify has grown and become one of biggest and most popular music-streaming service since it was introduced in 2008. Currently, Spotify has approximately 90 million active free subscribers and around 71 paying subscribers. With the revamp of the mobile app and the addition of new features that will give music lovers new ways to discover music, Spotify hopes to increase the amount of Spotify Premium subscribers. Only time will tell.

To take advantage of the enhancements made to the Spotify app, simply check for the update in the App Store or Google Play. You’ll see the new features and have access to more music at the free level.

How much does Spotify Premium cost?

If you upgrade from the Spotify free version to Premium it will cost you $9.99 prt month. If you’re a student, Spotify Premium will cost $4.99. Spotify Family Premium will cost you $14.99 and lets you have up to five people under a single account.