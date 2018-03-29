Century 21 opens up shop on Staten Island

As soon as we had access to 65% off retail prices for decent designs, we were hooked. But unfortunately word got out quickly and Century 21 became a haven for long lines of tourists looking for bargains. Our bargains! Thankfully, C21 is getting some local digs so real New Yorkers can score half-off deals on fashions we couldn't otherwise afford. Because, ya know, NYC rent.

On April 2 the retailer will open up doors at the Staten Island Mall. The approximately 5,000-square foot store will feature a curated selection of designer women’s shoes, accessories, sunglasses, watches, handbags and fragrances. Additionally, C21 has partnered with LXRandCo to offer guests an exclusive assortment of vintage designer handbags, accessories, jewelry and watches from top brands such as Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Hermès.

The idea is that the Staten Island Century 21 is a "best of the best" curated shopping experience. So leave the crowds behind and grab access to what you actually want, when you want it, from Monday.

“We're excited to be a part of the highly-anticipated expansion of the Staten Island Mall and deliver designer brands at amazing prices to the Staten Island community,” stated Raymond Gindi, CEO, Century 21 Stores.

The store will be located at Staten Island Mall, 2655 Richmond Ave., Staten Island and will be open from Monday, April 2, 2018.