Lele Pons debuts a Tarte Cosmetics collaboration

Lele Pons has conquered the world of Vine, YouTube, Instagram, music and now, the beauty industry. Is there anything she can’t do? Lele Pons just launched a beauty collaboration with Tarte Cosmetics.

The collection is full of items perfect for beauty lovers. The collection includes: Lele Pons x Tarte eye & cheek palette ($35), a Lele Pons x Tarte lip gloss ($20) and Lele Pons x Tarte tarteist PRO cruelty-free lashes ($12).

Metro spoke with Lele Pons all about what inspired this fabulous collection, and she said, “I really wanted to capture my go-to look. I don’t want to say that I’m picky, but I definitely have a look that makes me feel like me. You know when you’re getting your makeup done & you’re trying to tell them what you want? I want to look like me, but I also want to look like I had my makeup done! Everything here creates a look that I’m comfortable with – it feels natural, it’s not too much but not too little. Like a happy medium.”

This collection is perfect for those who prefer a natural look with a little bit of flair.

The Lele Pons x Tarte eye & cheek palette is Tarte’s well-loved formula that is infused with Amazonian clay. The palette is a combination of nine metallic and matte neutral bronze shades, perfect for an everyday look. The palette also has a matte warm pink blush and rose gold highlighter. If you haven’t tried the Tarte blush or highlighter formula, you’re in for a treat. These products apply beautifully. Pons told Metro that if you are only able to pick up one thing from the collection, she said this was the item.

Although it was hard for her to choose, she told Metro, “Eyes are most important to me because they express who you are – if I’m going to focus on one thing in a look it’s going to be the eyes, so I’d have the say the eye & cheek palette. Plus you can use it for daytime or a full glam night out look, so you’ll get the most out of it!”

The lip gloss is a shade that Pons has deemed an essential, so much so that Pons said, “I can’t leave my house without lip gloss – I always have this one on me. It’s the perfect shade; I really wanted one that would look good on everyone by itself.” This lip gloss formula is a rosy nude shade that nourishes and conditions the lips. The gloss is non-sticky and vegan. The formula also helps smooth the appearance of fine lines.

The final item in the collection is some full and fluttery false lashes. Metro asked Pons for her best piece of advice when it comes to applying false lashes, and she said, “I’m definitely not a makeup artist, but my beauty guru, Jose Figueroa, gave me a few great tips for how to apply them! He told me to place the lashes right above your lash line on the outer corners & then brush them through with a clean mascara wand, so they blend into my actual lashes and make my eyes look bigger.”

Pons also added, “Big eyes & long lashes are probably what I’d say is my ‘signature look,’ so I’m really excited about the lashes too. They’re cruelty-free & vegan, but what’s really cool is that they get more dramatic in the center so they open up your eyes instead of closing them off like others that get dramatic in the corners.”

If you’re a huge Lele Pons fan, Tarte will be hosting a meet and greet with Pons at Macy’s Herald Square on Saturday, November 23, from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. If you're out of NYC, don't worry, you can still order the collection online now at Tarte.com.