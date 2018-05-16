Brides can score a serious dress discount thanks to the royal wedding

It's Meghan Markle walking down the aisle, but if you're shopping for your own special day on May 19, you could score a huge wedding dress discount.

Royal wedding excitement is at a fever pitch, and nobody feels it more than brides to be. Kate Middleton became the Duchess of Cambridge in a conservative but totally chic gown by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, kicking off a trend of sleeved dresses and bringing lace back into vogue.

And while money is no object for the next soon-to-be British princess Meghan Markle, brides-to-be know one of the most expensive parts of a wedding is the dress. Dreams don't come cheap! But they can be discounted by $1,900 with a little help from SpikedSeltzer when you shop on the same day as the royal wedding. That’s May 19, when a classic romance novel plot comes to life with American commoner Meghan marries into Buckingham Palace.

The boozy sparkling water brand is gifting the bigtime discount to the first 10 brides who choose a mermaid-style dress — in homage to their own mermaid “muse” featured on their cans — at Kleinfeld, the New York bridal shop made famous by the TLC series Say Yes To the Dress. With 30,000 square feet of racks to browse, you’ll probably need help from one of their 250 stylists. And if you still can’t find your dress, it probably doesn’t exist.

The race to win one of the coveted vouchers begins at 7 a.m. (so you’ll still be able to watch the ceremony before focusing back on your own wedding) and ends at 7 p.m.

As for what dress would suit Meghan? "The mermaid is a silhouette classically worn by confident women — it would be a great choice for the duchess-to-be," says Kleinfeld co-owner Mara Urshel.