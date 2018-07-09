Upside down bikinis are the new NSFW Instagram trend for summer 2018

Bikinis are often difficult enough to get into, thanks to all the strings, straps and other accessories, but a new Instagram trend managed to make the whole bikini-wearing process a lot worse by creating the upside down bikini.

An upside down bikini is exactly what it sounds like: A bikini top worn upside down so the straps that typically go over the neck are nestled underneath the breasts — and the bottom chest strap is the only barrier between a relaxing day at the beach and a wardrobe malfunction.

@upsidedownbikini_official 🔥🔥🔥 A post shared by Valentina Fradegrada Bada$$ B. (@valentinafradegrada) on Jul 7, 2018 at 11:57am PDT

Why is the upside down bikini a thing?

Why is anything popular on Instagram? Someone posts a photo, caption and hashtags, others copy it — rinse and repeat until it’s a certifiable trend.

The upside down bikini trend was apparently pioneered by Italian model Valentina Fradegrada. The stunner posted some photos wearing an upside down bikini top and it took off — so much so that she launched an "official" upside down bikini page.

A post shared by ♠️UPSIDEDOWN BIKINI OFFICIAL♠️ (@upsidedownbikini_official) on Jun 18, 2018 at 12:17pm PDT

The benefits of an upside down bikini, according to fans, is that it gives an "instant boob job" to anyone who dares to wear the trend.

Others have blasted the trend as "possibly the stupidest thing I’ve seen all day" and lament that their breasts "would fall into the hole" if they tried the trend, exposing them to the world.

A post shared by ♠️UPSIDEDOWN BIKINI OFFICIAL♠️ (@upsidedownbikini_official) on Jun 13, 2018 at 12:28pm PDT

Regardless of your views on the upside down bikini, one thing’s for sure: This is definitely a look you’d want to rock only when you’re lounging around the pool or on the beach. It’s probably not the most supportive top for a game of sand volleyball, unless you’re on a nude beach.

But if you like the upside down bikini look, rock it! And don’t forget to post photos on Instagram to document the experience.