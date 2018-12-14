Gifting a stylish gift for a stylish person can be a sophisticatedly tricky gifting drawback. Whether this person is up on the latest trends, has a fetish for all things rose gold, or adopts a more classic personal style; the question remains, what to gift the style-icon on your holiday shopping list? Don’t fret, we have a few trendy and timeless gift suggestions to keep in your back pocket when wrapping up all of your gift spendings. However, the actual wrapping is up to you—remember, to tie it up in a sparkly ribbon! Stylish people love sparkle. Check out our style gift guide for the holidays.

Style gift guide: Glam up your gift-giving this holiday season

1. Is there anything cooler than a pair of ultra-sleek sunglasses? Giving a pair of Privé Revaux Eyewear this holiday season is the true gift of style. Whether you want to select a pair of frames (as seen on

celebrities like Jamie Foxx and Madeline Petsch) or pick from a pair of their blue light blocking computer frames. It’s a win-win! priverevaux.com

2. Beauty gifts (makeup pallets and lip kits) make for great stocking stuffers. The Everyday Glam Pro Eyeshadow Palette by Palladio would look super classy wrapped in that sparkly bow. Everyday Glam Pro Eyeshadow Palette, $20, palladiobeauty.com

3. Any one of the stunning dresses from Tadashi Shoji Fall 2018 Runway Collection would make for a show-stopping New Year’s Eve party dress. Or you know, any festive occasion. This label is perfect for that fancy someone.

tadashishoji.com

4. Giving a leather phone/wallet case crafted by European phone case master, Mujjo would create the best Christmas un-boxing surprise. These cases for the new iPhone Xs come in a variety of hues (tan, gray, black, and olive). Trust us, they look just as good on a iPhone as the new iPhone does. mujjo.com

5. As we’re approaching 2019, one thing is for certain: Everything has gone wireless. A pair of sleek on-ear wireless headphones (like the blush JLB Tune 500BT) make the most practical gift of style yet! The headphones also come in a bright white. JLB Tune 500BT On-Ear Headphone, $60, jbl.com

6. A candle that looks as stylish as it smells seems like a gift-no-brainer. The suave scents of ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon, sandalwood, and frankincense come together to create one beautiful candle packaged inside a black and gold votive.

Chalet Candle, $78, tobitobin.com

7. Stylish people tend to surround themselves with stylish things like this unisex brass easel and calendar from Artifact Uprising. It’s the perfect addition to any 2019 décor! Brass Easel & Calendar, $50, artifactuprising.com

8. Smelling good on the go can be tough. Introducing the “Best Travel Perfume Ever”= by Pin Rose. The cool thing here is that the perfume comes inside a complimentary holographic travel pack. She’ll love this! Best Travel Perfume Ever, Sephora, $24, pinrose.com

9. Hold up, Love Your Melon has expanded beyond creating beanies that give back to beautiful knit sweaters that give back as well. Our gifting eye is on the black speckled knit sweater. He or she would love this too. Black Speckled Knit Sweater, $125, loveyourmelon.com

10. Maybe she’s an Instagrammer? Maybe he enjoys blogging about home design? Either way, the world’s most stylish (and sexy) camera is the Olympus Pen. If you’re looking for that one perfect gift, this is it! Olympus PEN E PL8, $399, getolympus.com