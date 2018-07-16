Don't spend all your money on Amazon, Target is having its own massive sale

Everyone’s buzzing about Amazon Prime Day and the deals Prime members will score on everything from electronics to those organic snacks you love at Whole Foods, but this year Target’s looking to compete with the online retailer. Not content to rollover and let you spend all your money on Amazon, the brand is launching a massive Target sale online. Even better, it’s “no membership required.”

The brand’s taking the online e-commerce competition seriously, too. You’ll find significant deals in the Target sale for things you regularly buy on your Target runs as well as savings on pricier items you put off buying until sales season. The deals include 25 percent off of beauty items, 25 percent off cookware and small appliances and 30 percent off Target-exclusive home brands, like Opalhouse and Project 62.

Do we smell a hint of shade in one of the deals going on through the Target sale? If you’ve been waiting to get those home tech items, now’s the time. The Target sale includes 30 percent off on Google products — you know, only Amazon’s biggest competitor — like Google Home and Chromecast.

When is the one day Target sale?

The Target sale is the same day as Amazon Prime Day, Tuesday, July 17. E-commerce giant Amazon does have a leg up since their massive site-wide sale kicked off today, July 16 at 3pm ET, but Target still has a strong day planned. The Target sale will run one day, but you’ll have plenty of time to shop. It kicks off early in the morning and doesn’t end until midnight.

Additional perks of the Target sale

The family favorite store is making sure you have plenty of reasons to save some dough for their sale. If you spend $100 tomorrow through the Target sale, you’ll automatically get a six-month membership for same-day delivery. (That will normally cost you around $50.) You’ll also get free shipping on next-day Target Restock delivery orders you make through Target.com on July 17.

If you happen to have the Target REDcard, you’ll also get 5 percent cash back and free 2-day shipping on most of your purchases. But even if you don’t have the card and aren’t in the market for another addition to your wallet, you’ll enjoy free 2-day shipping on eligible items when you spend $35. We all know that’s beyond easy to do at Target.

So don’t drop all your dough in one place. Make sure to at least browse the extensive offers through the Target sale before maxing out your spending limit. The deals we listed are only some of the promotions going on through Target’s one-day sale.