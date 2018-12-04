Travel the country by train for cheap with Amtrak Roomettes

Is there anything more classically romantic in an American way than traveling cross-country by sleeper car on a train? While it may seem like a lot of planning, both in a financial and logistical sense, Amtrak is making things a little bit easier this holiday season by offering a buy one roomette bring one companion free deal with all Amtrak Roomettes starting today and running through December 11.

Amtrak Roomettes are ideal for two customers who want to travel in style. The seats in these mini cabins can remain upright during the day and fold down into a bed with a separate bunk overhead for when you want to ease in for the night complete with bed linens, pillows, temperature controls, lights, and bedside storage nooks.

After booking your accommodations, Amtrak will sweeten the deal by offering fresh linen and towel service, complimentary bottled water, and access to Amtrak ClubAcela and Metropolitan Lounges at select stations all included with the price of your admission. Just think about how much your guest will be able to enjoy this incredible offer.

Amtrak Roomettes - Where will the rails lead you

With this setup, you will have your own little home base as you ride the rails through the wide American countryside. Customers will be able to take advantage of this deal and book travel across Amtrak’s national network with sleeping accommodations on trains including the California Zephyr, Capitol Limited, Cardinal, City of New Orleans, Coast Starlight, Crescent, Empire Builder, Lake Shore Limited, Silver Star, Silver Meteor, Southwest Chief, Sunset Limited, and Texas Eagle.

So what are some of the trips that these train lines offer? Well, one particular great trip of note is the California Zephyr. This ride begins its trip in the city of Chicago and makes its way to San Francisco in two and a half days chugging along through some of our nation’s most breathtaking scenery. The “Zephyr” travels through seven different states and gives its passengers up-close views of such landmarks as the Rocky Mountains, the Sierra Nevadas, and the Glenwood Canyon.

Another similar trip provided in this promotion is through the Sunset Limited. This trip will take you from New Orleans to Los Angeles in just two days. The trip will travel through the Southwest passing through San Antonio, Tucson, and Phoenix before reaching California. You’ll be able to catch captivating views of the Bayou, Mexican Border, and the Southwestern Deserts all from the comfort of your Amtrak Roomettes.

For more information on these trips and pricing on Amtrak Roomettes, head over to Amtrak.com. This promotion is only valid for travel from Jan. 7 to May 23, 2019.