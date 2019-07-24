Traveling to the Antarctic and Arctic is easier than ever

Traveling to the Antarctic or Arctic is easier than ever. If you ever wanted to take a trip to the North Pole — or stop by Santa’s workshop — you’re in luck, that dream is now a possibility. Quark Expeditions is the first company to bring tourists to the polar regions. They’ve been working in the polar regions for over three decades.

Andrew White, the president of Quark Expeditions, told the press that, “Once this place gets to it, it stays with you.”

As he spoke with press about his polar travels, images filled the room with the sights and the sounds of these vast wildernesses. The sounds of birds and other creatures brought to life this rugged paradise. The visuals invited and encouraged viewers to be a part of it all. Part of its beauty, part of its symphony, and part of its world. From that alone, it’s easy to see how the quickly the polar regions can captivate a person.

Before I heard about Quark Expeditions, I never thought traveling somewhere so elusive was even possible. It was embedded in my mind that the Antarctic and the Arctic were places only elite scientists and explorers to go. I never thought it was somewhere the average person could travel too.

If you’re interested in making a trek to either pole, Quark is launching a brand-new polar expedition boat called the Ultramarine. The Ultramarine is first set to take sale in the Antarctic in 2020/2021.

White said in a press release that, “This one-of-a-kind ship will provide passengers from across the globe an ultra-immersive, ultra-inspiring, ultra-exciting polar experience second to none.”

This adventure caters to all different interests which will now include flightseeing (on a helicopter), hiking, stand-up paddleboarding, and other exciting expeditions. Although there is no guarantee that you will see wildlife on any expedition, there is a strong possibility you might spot some Humpback whales, penguins, seals and more.

The new ship offers the largest cabins available for a vessel in this class. Each room features a small deck, so even while you’re in bed, you can still take in all the beautiful sights.

White also spoke about something he often experiences when traveling to these rugged terrains, and he calls it “maximum aliveness.” At first, the concept seemed hard to understand, but he explained that “maximum aliveness” means, “We become more alive by simply changing our environments, particularly through adventure. When we intentionally put ourselves in a unique setting where we can no longer count on things as they were, our senses become more finely attuned and our instincts sharpen—it’s a sure ticket to revitalized awareness.”

