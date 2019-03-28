While it seems as though winter is taking its sweet time clearing out of the East Coast for spring to revitalize our cold bones, it might be the perfect time to plan a quick little getaway to remind yourself that warmer weather is, you know, still a real thing.

Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa in Vieux Fort, Saint Lucia is just what the doctor ordered to wipe away your winter blues.

Plan a couple’s getaway to St. Lucia at the Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa

Located just five minutes from the Hewanorra International Airport, there will be no delay in starting your warm adventure as soon as you arrive at Saint Lucia’s award-winning premium all-inclusive resort. And what an adventure it will be!

For those who choose to make this a romantic getaway, there are really few places quite as magical as Saint Lucia with its world-famous Pitons and, if you dare, a drive-in volcano!

In fact, the Harmony wing at the Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa is the perfect experience for couples as it is completely adults-only, featuring two pools with wait service, hammocks and sun tracker beds for two, and an oceanfront Spa. Delicious premium cocktails are available to guests wherever they choose to unwind and are served at pools from the Harmony Bar.

During their stay, Harmony couples will be treated to sweeping ocean views in both the Concierge Junior Suites and Concierge Premium Ocean View rooms featuring their own private balconies, Wi-Fi, turndown service, and personalized mini-bars.

Once you leave your room, you will find that the perks at this resort are endless. With nine restaurants that serve unlimited à la carte and buffet-style menus and seven different bars offering libation you are in the mood for, Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa has you covered.

When you’ve had your fill, you can head down to the resort’s award-winning CocoLand Waterpark for a trip around its relaxing Lazy River or a lightning fast trip down the Coconut Cannon slide and splash into the CocoLand Plunge Pool.

If you feel like exploring, the resort offers horseback and Segway rides so that you can check out the 85-acre property and its mile-long beach, tropical gardens, and panoramic ocean views.

And if relaxing at the resort isn’t quite helping you get rid of your woes from back home, a round of capture the flag at the resort’s 25,000 square-foot paintball course will help surely help before you head poolside or beachside for another cocktail.

And as you’re in one of the world’s most picturesque islands you should definitely explore Saint Lucia. The concierge at Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa can set you up with myriad activities including trips to the world-famous Pitons, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, a breathtaking catamaran ride with snorkeling at the Pitons, ziplining, a drive-in adventure through a volcano, playing in a mud bath, swimming in a waterfall, a stroll through the rainforest, and a plantation tour by ATV.

For more information on this once-in-a-lifetime getaway, head over to cbayresort.com or call 877-252-0304.