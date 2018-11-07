Experience the Everglades this Winter in beautiful South Florida

The Everglades is one of Florida’s most prized and breathtaking treasures. Spanning over 734 miles through the southern coast, this lush swamp area is one of our country’s largest wildlife preserves. Founded in 1971 as a fishing camp — The Sawgrass Recreation Park in Fort Lauderdale aims to educate all of its guests on the beauty and history behind this remarkable habitat.

Airboat adventures and Boat rentals at Sawgrass Recreational Park

After the devastating effects of Hurricane Wilma in 2005, the park’s current owners Rick and Susan Soverns pledged to reopen as quickly as possible to those looking to explore the rich Everglades and it has been thriving and expanding ever since. With various different touring options including guided daytime and nighttime airboat rides through the area and wildlife exhibits, the Soverns have created the perfect Everglades experience at the Sawgrass Recreation Park.

When imagining the Everglades, you probably picture water flying into the air as a fan boat splashes through the swampy terrain at a high speed. Well if that is the experience you are looking for, look no further than booking one of your very own airboat tours at the Sawgrass Recreation Park! With each boat fitting up to 25 passengers and lasting around 30 minutes, you will zip through the ‘glades at speeds of up to 50 miles per hour, with gators at all sides. If that is not enough time for you, feel free to extend your trip and add on your very own private catering service with delicious food provided by the park’s very own The Gator Grill.

While guests will get their best tour of the Everglades with the park’s guided airboat tours, they can also rent their own boats to venture off to fish and explore at their own pace. You can rent boats that hold up to four adults for either four hours at $59 or seven hours at a rate of $79. These rentals will require a $200 redeemable deposit as well to maintain the condition of the boat. Camping onsite is also available to guests who wish to spend the night in the special region.

Experience Fort Lauderdale

The Sky Deck at the Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Book a room at Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach

If you're looking for an elegant place to stay not too far from the Everglades, book a room at the brand new, elegant Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach located on North Fort Lauderdale Beach. You’ll get to stay in style in one of the resort’s 290 all-suite accommodations with access to their 4,000 sq. ft. CONRAD Spa and Fitness Center.

Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach also has four artisanal dining, including Cornucopia Gourmet Market. You can also enjoy some delicious signature cocktails from the inventive mixologists at Atlas Cocktail Lounge or simply enjoy a drink by the pool from Spinnaker Pool Grill on the 6th floor elevated Sky Deck.

Spend a day shopping at the Sawgrass Mills Mall

If you need a break from all of the sun and relaxation, a day of proper retail therapy at the Sawgrass Mills Mall might be exactly what the doctor ordered. Located 15 minutes from the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, this gorgeous shopping center located on 734 square miles of land on the busy and happening West Sunrise Boulevard is your one-stop for all of your souvenirs or simply all of the window shopping your heart desires.

With more than 350 outlet exceptional stores and brands such as American Signature Home, Bed Bath & Beyond, Brandsmart USA, Burlington, Retreat Gameworks, Marshalls, Neiman Marcus Last Call, Nike Factory Store, Nordstrom Rack, Saks Fifth Avenue Off 5th, Ron Jon Surf Shop, Super Target, T.J. Maxx, Urban Planet, Off Broadway Shoes, Regal Sawgrass 23-theater cinema & IMAX, Bloomingdale's – The Outlet Store, Forever 21, Century 21 Department Store, H&M, and Dick's Sporting Goods — it is easy to get lost in all that the Sawgrass Mills Mall has to offer.

Sawgrass Mills is also home to 14 full-service restaurants and has recently expanded to The Colonnade Outlets with more than 70 luxury outlets — 60 exclusive to South Florida — including Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Diane von Furstenberg, Jimmy Choo, Ted Baker London, and Versace.

So, don’t wait! Make your plans to experience the Everglades in Greater Fort Lauderdale, Florida today.

This article was written in partnership with VisitFlorida.