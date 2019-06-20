At The Palms Hotel & Spa in Miami Beach, you can treat the kids to endless sunshine and sand

Perfectly situated along bustling Collins Avenue, this 251-room tropical oasis boasts plenty of activities for families looking to spend some quality time together in the sunshine state.

Check in to paradise in a recently renovated oceanfront connecting combo room, with panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean and the hotel’s tropical gardens.

After settling in, the whole crew can make its way to the gardens and dive into the hotel’s private pool with surrounding tiki cabanas, or enjoy the ultimate beach day with a private beach cabanita.

Kids will love saying “hola” to the property’s colorful resident macaw parrots, Sunshine and Chance, or spending some time walking though the on-site organic chef’s garden, which grows herbs and veggies that are often used in many of the restaurant’s dishes and cocktails.

Families can catch some zen together with complimentary yoga offered throughout the week on the beach and in the gardens. Parents can rebalance and find their center at the AVEDA spa, the only destination AVEDA spa in Miami.

Teens aren’t left out of the spa fun, either, with teen and junior spa services available for kids ages five to 15, ranging from an Elemental Nature Facial to a nail polish change.

Family members of all ages will love Essensia, the on-site restaurant that features natural gourmet cuisine and breakfast buffets sure to appease even the pickiest of eaters.

In between it all, families can catch a quick ride to a number of nearby family-friendly hotspots, including the Jungle Island, which takes guests on an epic journey through nature, animal discovery, and new adventurous experiences, and Wynwood Walls, with colorful and mesmerizing murals.

To amp up the fun for everyone, families can book the property’s Family First package, which includes discounted accommodations, complimentary breakfast, lunch and dinner at Essensia for kids ages 12 and under, daily beach cabanita, and a kids welcome amenity. For more information, visit www.thepalmshotel.com.