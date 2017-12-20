Poland in Culture: Best books and films to check out

Poland’s rich culture and history is a subject for authors on both sides of the Atlantic. Here are three of our top recommendations.

Film

A 2017 film "Zookeeper's Wife” by Niki Caro tells an extraordinary story of how fearless Polish couple Antonina Żabińska (portrayed by two-time Academy Award nominee Jessica Chastain) and her husband, Dr. Jan Żabiński (Johan Heldenbergh of "The Broken Circle Breakdown") rescued about 300 Jews from the Warsaw ghetto during the Holocaust by hiding them in their villa and in empty animal cages in their zoo.

You can visit the real-life villa on your next visit to Warsaw.

"The Zookeeper's Wife" trailer

Book

Swallowing Mercury by Wioletta Greg

Translated by Eliza Marciniak

Transit Books, 2017

"Achieves a form of literary alchemy that mesmerizes." – The New York Times

Greg’s debut novel is a beautifully-written coming of age story. With a poetic voice and a sharp eye for detail, Greg highlights the joy and hardship of growing up in the Polish countryside in the late 1980s. Swallowing Mercury was longlisted for the Man Booker International Prize — only the second Polish novel ever to receive that honor.

History of a Disappearance by Filip Springer

Translated by Sean Gasper Bye

Restless Books, 2017

“A great book, a superb work of intelligence.” – Christian Science Monitor

Kupferberg was a picturesque German mountain town. After World War II, it became Polish Miedzianka, home to a secret Soviet uranium mine. Today, nothing of the town remains. How did it disappear? Who were the people who lived there? And what does it mean to lose your home forever? This is a fascinating true story told by one of Poland’s leading journalists.

Magnetic Point by Ryszard Krynicki

Translated by Clare Cavanagh

New Directions

Our Life Grows by Ryszard Krynicki

Translated by Allisa Valles

New York Review Books

“[Krynicki] has the reputation of a master, of an archer who never misses.” – Adam Zagajewski

Two collections by one of the most compelling poets of the 1968 generation. Our Life Grows shows Krynicki early in his career, battling with censorship and the Communist authorities on behalf of freedom of speech. Magnetic Point offers poems from throughout his career—readers will see his youthful rage mature into a cooler, if no less profound, voice.

This article is sponsored by Polish Culture Institute New York.