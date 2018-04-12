Sick of this “spring”? Take a Palm Beach break.

Our own weather may finally be improving, but will never top what’s being enjoyed on the Palm Beaches. Yes, “beaches” — you may have heard of Palm Beach, West Palm Beach and even Palm Beach Gardens, but there’s a whole lot more to the 47 miles of pristine beaches and vacation brilliance a short flight from here.

Here’s an update on what’s going to draw you to Florida for a spring break that’s absolutely extraordinary. Fly into Palm Beach International Airport and choose your own adventure, based on your interests. It isn’t all just Vitamin D and sand. The Sunshine State has a lot more to offer.

Arts and culture

Genii Loci, West Palm Beach

Head to CityPlace to check out a public art installation known as “Road Tattoo.” Street parties are one thing, but this event promises an art installation that’s billed as the longest continuous road tattoo in the world. You say road tattoo, I say street art, but we can all agree that the food and fun lining Rosemary Avenue from Okeeechobee Boulevard to 11th Street will offer something for everyone.

Beer me!

Royal Palm Brewing Company, Royal Palm Beach

The Palm Beaches is home to a super inviting brewpub where both hop hounds and ankle biters will be entertained. Grab a popsicle for the little ones and they’ll no doubt allow you more time to check out the brewing vats, each named after a member of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtules. Tours are available, and a pint of the citrus IPA is a must for a crisp, delicious drop happy hour. Which is pretty much every hour in this part of Florida.

Fancy food

1000 North, Jupiter

Just because you’ve left your East Coast enclave for some fun in the sun doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice your urbanite bites. 1000 North offers the vacay views that will make for Instagram likes and the fine dining that has attracted the likes of Michael Jordan, Serena Williams and Ernie Els, who are all investors in the resto. Make a rezzie here if you’re traveling for a special occasion, or saddle up to the bar for a handcrafted cocktail solo. Who knows who you’ll knock elbows with!

Getting around

Brightline, from West Palm Beach to Fort Laudedale

Rental cars may be convenient, but sometimes you want to relinquish designated driver status to another, and cut out expensive parking fees altogether. Thankfully Brightline’s launching a rail service down south to link Fort Lauderdale to West Palm Beach and Miami (and eventually even Orlando). Check in with your phone, enjoy free Wifi and lounges, and forget about those long lines at the car rental desk at the airport.

For a whole lot more information, visit ThePalmBeaches.com, where you can find event calendars, resto and hotel recommendations, and desk dreamers (the photos you’ll look at when the next unexpected snow slam occurs which will make you finally book that ticket).