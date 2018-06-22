Take your party to the water with Hornblower Cruises

It’s easy to get in the same old ruts of your day-to-day grind. You wake up, go to work, perhaps grab a bite or a drink somewhere, come home, and then do it all over again. But, have you ever considered breaking this routine for a trip on one of Hornblower’s amazing NYC Cruises? With six different boats leaving from two different piers — Pier 15 along the East River and Pier 40 along the Hudson — whether it be corporate events, private events, or simply one of their great inclusive packages, Hornblower Cruises have something great for everybody. Here are some of the amazing trips you can book this season.

Hornblower Cruises

Hornblower’s three hour New York City Light cruise will be the best way to soak in the beautiful sights of the Big Apple all while enjoying a some of the best food, drinks and dancing you could ask for. Passing through such amazing sights as the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, the Brooklyn Bridge and New York’s iconic Manhattan skyline — you will sail in style with a Hors d’oeuvres reception hour, a three course à la carte seasonal dinner menu, and an after dinner DJ to keep you dancing all night. There is also a two-hour happy hour cruise leaving from our Pier 15 location each night for those who are looking to cut loose on the water after work. On the weekends, make sure to check out Hornblower’s Jazzy Champagne Brunch Cruises where passengers will be treated to a full brunch buffet, live jazz, and unlimited mimosas for two hours on the water.

Hornblower’s Broadway Cruises

Are you a fan of Broadway musicals? Well, this Broadway themed cruise will be right up your alley! This glamorous voyage will set sail only on a few select dates for guests to experience all of the thrills of Broadway production as the breathtaking New York City skyline — including the Statue of Liberty — passes you by to a soundtrack of your favorite show tunes. Perfect for special occasions and group celebrations — the cruise will include a seasonal four-course meal — including a delicious dessert — and after dinner dancing to cap off this incredible trip. Hornblower will be offering several different drink packages for this trip including standard to top shelf bar passes and special prices on beer and wine. This three-hour cruise will begin boarding at 6:30pm and will return back to land at 10pm on each night. Like we said before, this cruise will only be setting sail for select dates until the end of October so make sure you check for availability now.

Hornblower’s Bubbles, Beats & Brunch Cruise

This party cruise is for anyone who is trying to kick their brunch up to the next level. What better way to do that than aboard a yacht? This 75-minute cruise will include delicious shared plates like donuts, fried chicken, waffles with all of the fixins, frittatas, fresh fruit and a parfait bar. On top of that, you'll also have access to a bottomless mimosa and Bloody Mary bar. After you’ve filled up on food and drinks — an onboard DJ will provide some beats to help you do your weekend right. This cruise will board at 12:30pm on Saturdays and Sundays and will set sail from 1:30 to 2:45pm.

For more information on any of these Hornblower cruises, make sure to check out hornblowernewyork.com for more details.