Pittsburgh will explode with all things creative as the Three Rivers Arts Festival takes over the city from June 1st through June 10th. If you have never spent any time in the Steel City, this would be a perfect time to check out the best of what this cool and hip city has to offer along with some amazing events. And best of all, everything is FREE! Here are some of the best things to check out at Pittsburgh’s Three Rivers Arts Festival.

4 things to check out at Pittsburgh’s Three Rivers Arts Festival

[Photo Credit: Dave DiCello]

1. ‘Six Plates for Annabelle and Maggie’ by Dee Briggs

The third sculpture by famous sculptor Dee Briggs will make its debut outside of Gateway Station. Briggs’ symmetrical plate work is known to be mesmerizing and we can’t wait to see what she delivers for this year’s Three Rivers Arts Festival.

The sculpture will be open to the public from June 1st to June 4th from 12 pm to 9 pm.

2. Amazing live music

One thing Tree Rivers Arts Festival goers can count on each year is an amazingly stacked lineup of free live music. This year is no exception, as the Three Rivers Arts Festival will be welcoming the legendary soul-singer and pioneer Mavis Staples to the Dollar Bank Main Stage at Point State Park. Other acts to check out include Lukas Nelson & the Promise of the Real, Ricky Skaggs and the Kentucky thunder, The Mavericks, Valerie June, Everything Everything, and many more.

Check out the full lineup of artists and schedule at traf.trustarts.org/events.

3. ‘Faces of Pittsburgh’ by Janette Beckman

Renowned Rock and Hip-hop photographer Janette Beckman will bring her new photo workshop “Faces of Pittsburgh” to this year’s Festival — focusing to “empower and engage students from underserved communities”. Beckman will send her students out into the communities of Pittsburgh to take photos of the real people who live there and at the end, will display them on walls and billboards around town.

Classes will take place on the Gateway Lawn on June 1st through the 4th from 12pm to 8pm.

4. The Three Rivers Arts Festival’s Juried Visual Art Exhibition

One of the festival’s longest running attractions is the Juried Visual Art Exhibition. The exhibition will go on display at the Trust Arts Education Center nestled in Pittsburgh’s Cultural District and will feature the work of the city’s most talented artists. While attending you have a chance to vote — along with a panel of jurors — one which artists should take a home a $500 prize for their work at this year’s festival.

The exhibit will be open to the public from June 1st to June 4th from 12pm to 8pm.

For more ideas for your next trip to Pittsburgh, make sure to check out visitpittsburgh.com.