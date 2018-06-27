You know how long your to-do list is on any given work week, and you can’t forget all those errands that need running in the lead up to any holiday. Now combine them together and you have next week leading up a July 4th that falls on a Wednesday. We know how hard you work daily, so we rounded up what stores are open July 4th just in case something slips through the cracks. After all, we’re all only human.

In an effort to keep you on track for checking off all those to-do, we’re keeping this brief. You’ll find what stores are open July 4th broken down by general category so you can scan for what you need and bookmark the page for later. Come back to it whenever you need if something else pops up, though we’ll hope for you that there’s no need.

What stores are open July 4th?

First of all, we have good news: Most stores are going to stay open on both July 3rd and July 4th, so you can get those last-minute party supplies and hit up sales while you’re at it.

Superstores

If you’re wondering what stores are open July 4th, the first things that come to mind are probably superstores, where you can knock out both the grocery and party supply parts of your list in one go. We know you swear by these stores, so we broke down for each of them what you need to know about the upcoming holiday:

Grocery Stores

Most major chain grocery stores will be open on July 4th, but you’ll want to call ahead if you tend to go to an independent or local supermarket. You’ll also want to check the hours even if the nearest store is a big chain because they might close early so their employees can enjoy the holiday, too.

Department Stores

Yes, you can expect these to be open as well — and you might want to make a quick detour to hit up some sales. Although you’ll see shortened hours for the holiday, many locations of Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack will be open and running sales. You can find the specific holiday hours for your nearest location in their store search tool. Expect to see Macy’s open and running sales as well.

Malls

Most malls will be open on Independence Day, which means most of the names you generally see in them can be counted among what stores are open July 4th. That includes clothing stores like H&M, American Eagle, Old Navy, GAP and Forever 21.

Hardware / Home Improvement

Yep, you can count on most of the major chains to be open on the holiday. That means on the rare chance that your grill breaks down before the big BBQ, you can run to Lowe’s, Home Depot or Sears.

Coffee Shops

We know we need your caffeine, and it’s serious business. No one can play a good host the annual cookout when they’re nursing a caffeine headache. You’ll find Caribou Coffee, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Coffee Beanery, 7-Eleven and Peet’s Coffee all open on July 4th for your espresso needs. We also have guides for the two major coffee chains:

Pharmacies / Drug Stores

The major chains like Walgreens, Duane Reade and CVS will be open on July 4th, but you’ll need to check your specific location for pharmacy hours. Make sure to call ahead in case your chosen pharmacy location is closed to get your medicine transferred if you need to pick it up on Independence Day.